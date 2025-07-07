Black America Reacts To Elon Musk’s Plans to Start a Third Political Party

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Welp, America's most entertaining duo is back at it again with yet another online tussle. This time, Telsa CEO Elon Musk has threatened to launch his own political party following his ongoing beef with President Donald Trump... and of course, Black America has plenty of thoughts on the matter.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Musk said Saturday (July 5) on X. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." The news came one day after Trump signed his Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which gave permanent tax cuts to the wealthy at the expense of Medicaid, Pell Grants, SNAP benefits and more.

Of course, Trump responded to Musk's foolishness in a long rant on Truth Social. He called the South African native a "TRAIN WRECK" after saying Musk has gone "completely 'off the rails.'" For anyone paying attention to the fallout between Trump and his ex-bestie, the president's post comes as no surprise.

But despite Black folks' overwhelming criticism towards Trump, they weren't too happy about Musk's America Party either. "Creating a new party is like adding a third head to two evil conjoined twins," @TiffMoodNukes said. "It solves absolutely nothing."

@cjlee05 said Musk's announcement is reminiscent of dystopian times. "This is some sh*t right outta the purge."

Others called out the irony of a naturalized U.S. citizen being the one to propose a third party named after America. "How the f*ck is a white African making the American party," @chicagoBRIZ asked.

"Tf does any of this mean??? Next time just call @elonmusk," @21_TwoTone_21 tweeted. And he has a point. Surely the two multi-billionaires have each other's phone numbers, but instead, they would rather take things to the internet for the entire world to see.

The beef between these two goes back to right after Musk left his position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). That's when he repeatedly called out the president for the GOP-led Big Beautiful Bill Act and even told Americans that Trump was allegedly in the Epstein files, as we previously reported.

Fast forward to Sunday (July 6), the Justice Department and FBI announced there's "no evidence" to suggest Jeffery Epstein -- the disgraced billionaire and child sex offender -- ever blackmailed celebrities or powerful figures. In short, this revelation goes against Musk's claims that the president was involved in the nefarious activities happening on the island...but that didn't stop folks from continuing to theorize about the context of the sealed files.

"Trump said he was going to release the Epstein files when he became president, and Elon musk said Trump was named in them," @MightyKeef pointed out. "Now that Trump has full authority over the files, some how, the client list actually never existed lmao."

"You don’t go from 'it’s on my desk' to 'it doesn’t exist' unless someone powerful is on that list," @allenanalysis responded. Meanwhile, Musk is still taunting Trump with his Epstein accusations on X.

Many Black folks think Musk is using this as a way to get back into Americans' good graces. But they're not buying it. "I need yall to understand something," @RandiWhite began. Musk "is one of the reasons we are here and people are high-fiving him. He can go fuck himself along with the rest of them."