As a person who has absolutely no experience with extreme wealth, I can’t relate to dropping almost thousands of dollars on f ancy toilets. However, I can relate to Grammy-nominee DJ Khaled’s excitement over receiving said toilet from superstar rapper Drake.



In an Instagram video, Khaled thanked Drake for sending his family an upscale, expensive toilet. “My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls,” the “God Did” artist said. “This is called a Toto toilet bowl. I’m not even joking Drake: we been wanting this. Me and my queen been talking about getting Totos for the whole house.”

He and his wife then go on to explain that the features include “a UV cleaning system, remote control operation, automatic opening and closing, a bidet function, a built in air deodorizer and heated seats.” I can’t lie: that sounds really cool. These are the kinds of luxuries that truly separate the rich from the poor, as Toto’s own website lists the base price for this item as $2,346. The Her Loss rapper gifted Khaled with four of these, which means he spent at least $9,400 on toilets.

Khaled’s infectious enthusiasm is the best part of all this, as he definitely sounds like a cross between The Price is Right announcer and an infomercial voiceover. He’s clearly trying to finesse his way into a few more Totos from the company. Honestly, I’m not mad at the “All I Do is Win” rapper, because if I had that kind of money I would absolutely have one of these in every bathroom. There are some things in life that are worth the high price tag. If you have the money, comfort during trips to the bathroom is certainly worth every dime. If you don’t have $10,000 to invest in fancy toilets, you need to figure out a way to become best friends with Drake or hit the lottery.

Frankly, waiting for a lucky jackpot seems like an easier route than spending any amount of time with Drake. Not even heated seats and a bidet is worth forcing yourself to be friends with Drake.