Rumi Carter’s Funniest Moment Even Made Beyoncé Stop Singing and Giggle

At the latest stop of the Cowboy Carter World Tour, Beyoncé brought her greatest concert yet to Washington, D.C, yet once again, it seems Rumi Carter continues to steal the show, so much so that even the Queen Bey herself is having a hard time holding it in.

In the viral clips, Rumi is once again charming audiences during "Protector," the moving ballad off "Cowboy Carter" featuring Rumi. You know how it goes: While Beyoncé sings of legacy and promising to always be there for her children, Rumi is brought out, usually waving to and addressing her adoring fans. Lately, she's been doing a little dance or throwing up a Roc Nation sign. We never know what she will do, but it's always worth the wait because ...Rumi is such a hilarious little girl to her heart. All she knows is that her fans love her. In fact, the moment might as well be the Rumi Carter World Tour as far as she's concerned, and fans certainly can't get enough every night.

On Friday night's show, however, Rumi even had Beyoncé laughing. On stage, Rumi, looking exactly like Blue Ivy in her new up-do hair style, held her hands up and made a heart sign, all while giving the audience a huge smile. She then blew the audience a kiss, and then posed with her arms stretched wide.

Beyoncé, while singing, caught this moment and couldn't help but stop singing to chuckle, as any mother would. Blue then pops out from behind them in the clip, joining in the moment. But what really got everyone one smiling is little Rumi quickly looking back at her mother and then Blue, as if to ask "What y'all laughing at?" When she turned back to the crowd, a slight annoyed look came across her tiny face and then she was back smiling at her adoring fans. This is definitely Bey's little girl, eh?

Fans were having a field day in the comments of the videos, with many joking that this is Rumi's concert, not Beyoncé's. One user wrote, "Rumi wanted to know why her background singer stopped singing 😂😂😂." Another added, "Beyoncé almost got fired omg."

Another fan wrote that "Beyoncé don’t be knowing what Rumi is going to do," while others commented on Blue's reaction, writing, "Blue popped out like 'what’s the issue?' 😭." Another user added in the comments, "Rumi be practicing in the mirror making plans and making up moves 🤣🤣🤣."

The Cowboy Carter Tour has by far become the biggest live music act of the summer, as we've reported. From Rumi's viral appearances to Beyoncé's next-level performances in Paris, everyone from the Beyhive and beyond seems to be locked into this tour. With just three stops left, we're sure Beyoncé (and Rumi, for that matter) have more adorable moments up their sleeves in the coming weeks.