Why Diddy, Young Thug Attorney Brian Steel Is The White Johnnie Cochran

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Brian Steel, attorney for P. Diddy Combs, arrives during Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 15, 2025 in New York City. R&B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, is testifying possibly through tomorrow, as the prosecution's witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Attorney Brian Steel is the Black rapper's white savior. Forget the white Jesus your grandmother had on her wall next to pictures of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy...when people born in the 1980s become grandparents, they'll will have a picture of a white lawyer hanging on their dining room wall.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Don’t believe me? Let me make the case.

Jeffery Williams (you might know him as Young Thug) was on trial in Georgia from November 2023 to December 2024. He was fighting RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges, which alleged that he used his music label, YSL, as a front for criminal activity.

https://twitter.com/youngthug/status/1938745356159984050

It was the longest criminal trial in that state’s history. And while Thug did not beat the charges, he might as well have. He accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to time served and released on probation. Who do you think got him that deal?

That might not convince you. The next one will.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution by the federal government. He was tried by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York and those people mean business. They have a conviction rate of over 90%. That means they almost never lose a case. If they come knocking on your door and you’re a regular person, it’s usually a wrap.

But Diddy beat his biggest charges. Why...? He had Steel working his case.

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1940417466586595775

Combs saw the success this unassuming white lawyer had on Thug’s case and hired the Fordham grad to defend him against one of the top prosecutorial offices in the nation. And the lawyer from Queens delivered.

But even before the Diddy trial, Drake noticed what the man did for his frequent collaborator. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR had a song entitled “Brian Steel” on their lackluster album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" paying homage to him.

Brian Steel is the white Johnnie Cochran. If you are rich, Black and get caught doing something you’re not supposed to. There is only one number you should call.

He may not be white Jesus. But he can get a plate from the cookout. He still can’t come, but he can eat the food.