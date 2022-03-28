Grammy-winning artist John Legend is set to be awarded a special honor soon.



Per Variety, the “Bigger Love” singer will be honored with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award, the first award of its kind, for his musical achievements. He’ll be getting the award during the inaugural Black Music Collective event set to take place during Grammy week on Saturday, April 2.

Speaking on Legend’s honor, Chair of the Black Music Collective Riggs Morales said: “On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

Added Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy: “It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award. John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

Along with Legend, Summer Walker and D-Nice will be in attendance, serving as musical guests. Adam Blackstone will serve as the musical director and Jimmy Jam (yes THAT Jimmy Jam) will be offering remarks. Additional guests have yet to be announced. Legend also sits on the Board of Trustees for the Academy and is an Honorary Chair of the Black Music Collective.

In addition to this, the “Darkness and Light” singer is set to begin his 6-month residency in Las Vegas beginning April 22- Oct. 29 at Planet Hollywood.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, airs live Sunday April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.