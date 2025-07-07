Tory Lanez’s Dad Just Shared This Surprising Message About His Son’s Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

Tory Lanez is still behind bars. But according to his father, that all may be changing soon.

As you know by now, Lanez and his camp have been quiet following the shocking stabbing he endured back in May. After being hospitalized and later released, the "Say It" rapper tried to put out "suppressed evidence" to try to prove his innocence in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. His attempts sadly didn't make any moves and things have been relatively at a standstill.

Now, however, it looks like Lanez's team may have been moving in silence the entire time as evidenced by a new interview from his father, Sonstar Peterson. Speaking to Power 106 last week, the elder Peterson said that there's a high chance that his son may be getting out from behind bars quicker than people realize.

"I believe with all of my heart that he will be out and much sooner than a lot of people think," he said.

When pressed for a specific date, the elder Peterson couldn't say for certain. But he did divulge that there were things being done behind the scenes that could aid in his son's impending release.

"I wouldn’t go on record giving a date right now, but what I will say is that there are movements happening in the background. The powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job," he explained. "There are things happening right now, and, like I said, I believe it’s much sooner than a lot of people think, than later. He’s coming home."

He also noted that Lanez was also planning on publishing a book about his experience in prison, saying that he hopes that his son's words will "inspire" others.

"It’s going to show that you can go through the hardest storm of your life and come out a star," he said. There's been no word on a potential publish date.