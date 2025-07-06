New AI TikTok Trend Has Gorillas Posing as Black Women, and Folks are Pissed

It hasn’t even been three years since AI exploded into our lives and it’s already spitting hardcore racism. Just try to guess the latest trend...and try not to smash your device when you find out.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

AI-generated gorillas impersonating Black women have exploded onto our social media feeds, complete with exaggerated features, stereotypical language, and mocking portrayals rooted in one of the oldest anti-Black insults in history.

Known as “Bigfoot Baddie,” AI-generated videos featuring gorillas decked out in obnoxious blonde wigs, acrylic nails, glitter crop tops, and over-the-top false lashes are sweeping social media, entertaining a fictitious audience with absurd storytelling.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ivory.vsp1/video/7515287452819492126?q=bigfoot%20baddie&t=1751827230715

This may sound ridiculous, but these viral videos are gaining millions of views. And to be fair, we can’t solely blame AI -- the platform is simply a tool for real racists to show their dark side…anonymously.

One thriving page on TikTok called Femalebigfoot boasts nearly 200k followers and over 2 million likes while Bigfootbaddies on Instagram is kicking out content daily. What’s shocking, though, is how many women in the comment sections are torn between finding it offensive or entertaining. That, in itself, is a whole other issue.

“What’s up b****s it’s big foot the baddest b***h in the woods. Part time cryptic, full-time problem. Don’t follow me if you scared of fleas,” the gorilla said in a viral clip. “My red flags — don’t sneak up on me or you losing a titty,” the gorilla said in a second clip. “Also I throw s**t when I’m bored, like actual s***t….don’t play.”

​​Fans flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions — some laughing and others calling out the deep offense and harmful stereotypes of the video. To be fair, most seemed genuinely confused about what they stumbled into on their feed.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bigfootbaddiee/video/7522656036965207309?q=bigfoot%20baddie&t=1751827230715

“Yea…I’m too woke,” one woman wrote. “Why they made her Black?” another asked alongside crying emojis. “Megan the Stallion?” a third teased. “I was sad for a min but this made me laugh so hard,” a fourth joked. “Body tea,” a fifth complimented.

Google's VEO 3 platform is basically a next-level AI video wizard capable of whipping up realistic videos from text or existing clips. It uses smart algorithms to crank out content, which is why users love it so much. That said — without proper checks, this tool can easily be twisted to spread harmful, fake, or flat out racist material.

It’s time we demand accountability from the platforms and developers behind these tools. If we get too comfortable, this kind of prejudiced “content” will become the norm — opening yet another chapter in the long history of dehumanizing Black women.