After Three Open-Heart Surgeries, This Black Father Discovered an Unusual Cure

These days, Donnie Seals, Sr. has a lot to celebrate. For years, the 72-year-old has struggled with heart health issues due to unhealthy diet and lifestyle habits. By age 50, he had gone through three open-heart surgeries, including a quintuple bypass, according to Cycling Weekly. But Seals, who lost his sister and his father to heart complications, knew his survival depended on him making some major changes, which ultimately led him to find a passion that is saving his life –cycling.

But Donnie isn't hitting the road alone. His son Eric is often by his side. Their rides have not only improved their health, but they have strengthened their bond, as the two have some of their best conversations while they bike. A four-day, 350-mile trip the two took from St. Louis to Chicago is the subject of a PBS documentary, "Bike Vessel," which Eric directed and edited.

In the film, Donnie Sr. recalls how riding helped him get into shape over time. Although he couldn't even ride his first bike home from the store, he kept riding around his neighborhood and continued to build up his stamina. Now, he can't imagine a day that doesn't include him being on his bike.

"I remember my quarter-mile rides where my legs are burning, and now when I ride, my body isn't ready to ride until I hit like mile 10," he said in the film. "If I don't ride for two days, I literally go through withdrawls."

In a period of two years, Donnie Sr's healthy new habit has allowed doctors to wean him off of a prescription drug regimen of nearly 20 pills per day.

"My cardiologist said my biking is my medication, so as long as I'm biking, I should never have to go back to this stuff," he said in the film.

Eric hopes "Bike Vessel" will shine a light on health issues in the Black community.

"It is important to us that we not only showcase what an unhealthy lifestyle can lead to but also provide a pathway forward and show what types of adjustments can be made to live a lasting, healthy life," the film's website reads.