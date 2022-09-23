No one knows how to enjoy their success like Lil Nas X.

In addition to his award-winning music, inspirational activism and always entertaining live performances, the “Old Town Road” artist has now expanded into the candy world.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer is releasing limited edition packs of M&M’s. With special packaging, the blue, pink and purple candies will be emblazoned with butterflies, hearts and Lil Nas X’s face. For every pack of the collectible candy it sells, M&M’s will “donate $5 (up to $100,000) to Sing for Hope, a non-profit organization that uses the power of the arts to create a better world.” They’re available at MMS.com/LilNasX for $49.99.

“Growing up I would have never thought my face would be on M&M’s but here we are, and it’s amazing,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share these new M&M’s packs with my fans, and I love that we’re giving back to the art and music communities at the same time.”



In between limited edition candy, politely shading haters and trips down the runway at New York Fashion Week, the Grammy-winner is currently on his “Long Live Montero” tour, which is helping him hit his stride as a performer.

“The tour’s actually going great. I’m able to really find my confidence on that stage,” the Industry Baby rapper told Apple Music. “And I feel like I have to poop less and less every night. Because usually, I have the nerves so bad, but I feel like they get more and more calm every night. And that’s cool.”

Despite everything he has going on, the “Late to da Party” singer is trying to think about new music, though he admits it’s not going great.

“My creative spirit is honestly in the garbage can. I want to be completely honest. But I feel like it’s coming back,” he said. “Yeah, I’m not worried because I know it’s going to come and I know it’s going to be the best shit I’ve ever made thus far. I’m just super confident in that, and I’m just happy to be in the in-between right now.”