Subscribe
Drake To Appear For Deposition In XXXTentacion Murder Trial

The defense lawyer for suspect Dedrick Williams thinks Drake is involved in the late rapper's death.

Candace McDuffie
Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty Images)

Nearly two months ago, the legal team for Dedrick Williams — one of three suspects on trial for the murder of XXXtentacion — gave a list possible witnesses including Joe Budden, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Drake. Now the latter is being ordered to appear in court.

Defense lawyer Mauricio Padilla believes that Drake is connected to the death of XXXtentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, who was shot to death in 2018. The reason being that there was a feud between the artists. In an effort to solidify this assertion, he attempted to subpoena the Canadian star last month.

However, according to a court document received by Billboard, Drake did not appear on his scheduled deposition date of Jan. 27. As a result, he is now being ordered to appear for a deposition on Feb. 24 through Zoom.

Back in 2017, Drake’s and XXX had a brief rivalry when the late rapper asserted Drake copied his flow. A year following the claim, XXX apparently posted to his Instagram story: “If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi” and tagged Drake.

XXXtentacion then said his account was hacked. Four months later, he was gunned down in Florida. A December court filing stated: “Onfroy relentlessly taunted Graham on social media making statements about his mother and even posting a picture of a Drake look alike with semen on his face.” The filing also said that Drake has connections to “gang related activities.”

It also at said thSomali Canadian rapper Hassan Ali, a “suspected member of the Jungle Bloods Street Gang,” as a possible associate. During an interview with Akademiks, Ali claimed that he’s “Drake’s shooter.” If Drake fails to show up again to the deposition, he could be held in contempt.

