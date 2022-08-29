While Verzuz may be embroiled in a contentious legal battle at the moment, that hasn’t stopped artists and music lovers alike from discussing their ideal matchups. The latest person to do so is Usher, who recently revealed who he’d go up against in a matchup, and the answer is...wait for it...let’s let the suspense build...NOBODY. And that’s because he wouldn’t participate in it to begin with. I’ll explain.

You see, during a recent interview on the People Everyday podcast, the “Climax” singer explained that Verzuz couldn’t “handle all of the songs” he has and that when it comes to comparing musical legacies, there’s essentially no one to compare it to.

“I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t even think a Verzuz could handle all of the songs that I have to be honest,” Usher said. “It’s like, I could do it by myself. But I don’t wanna do that. That’s not the purpose of Verzuz, me versus me.”

He continued:

“But I think it’s great. It’s great to celebrate music. But the appreciation of it starts with understanding what it is and how long has it taken to do this legacy. And if you choose to compare it, what are you comparing to? Are you comparing it to itself?”

He later added, “I’m a different animal, man. I’m cut from a way different cloth man. And when you put those songs on, I’m telling you, I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with them songs.”

I know that’s right! They don’t call him U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D for no reason!

And if we’re being honest, the man probably doesn’t have the time to do a Verzuz battle with all the new Vegas Residency shows he has lined up over the next handful of months. I don’t blame you for popping your shit Mr. Raymond, any person with two eyes and two ears that watched your recent Tiny Desk would also be inclined to agree.