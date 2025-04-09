15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies

In recent years, it seems robbery suspects have been moving their eyes onto bigger bounties than your local estate. Slim Thug is only the latest celebrity whose home was the target of a crazy burglary.

The rapper’s Houston apartment was broken into. However, he wasn’t home at the time of the crime. Though his expensive jewels and other valuables were stolen, he managed to maintain the most important thing: his life.

As you scroll through this list of celebrity homes targeted by home invasions and burglaries, you’ll see not everyone was able to survive the horrifying incidents.