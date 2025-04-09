Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix
15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies

Entertainment

These celebs learned that being rich doesn't equal being safe from scary crimes.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Emma McIntyre, Kevin Winter, Tim P. Whitby (Getty Images)

In recent years, it seems robbery suspects have been moving their eyes onto bigger bounties than your local estate. Slim Thug is only the latest celebrity whose home was the target of a crazy burglary.

The rapper’s Houston apartment was broken into. However, he wasn’t home at the time of the crime. Though his expensive jewels and other valuables were stolen, he managed to maintain the most important thing: his life.

As you scroll through this list of celebrity homes targeted by home invasions and burglaries, you’ll see not everyone was able to survive the horrifying incidents.

Slim Thug’s Apartment

Slim Thug’s Apartment

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

TMZ reports the Houston rapper’s apartment was burglarized in April 2025. Authorities say security found his door was forced open and a number of items including jewelry, cash and other possessions were seized. the rapper was not home at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made.

Bun B’s Home

Bun B’s Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Kenneth Richmond (Getty Images)

The rapper, also from Houston, said in a court hearing that his house was broken into back in April of 2019. He told the court his wife got up to answer the door thinking it was Amazon delivery. Suddenly, he heard a scream downstairs followed by her cries, per ABC 13. He told the court he discovered she was held at gunpoint. The rapper defended his home by shooting at the robber who was then sent to the hospital and later identified as the suspect.

Quavo’s Yacht

Quavo’s Yacht

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Paras Griffin

According to Page Six, the Migos rapper got caught up when two yacht party guests started beefing with the boat crew. The men then allegedly threatened to kill the captain and stole his wallet. Quavo was detained but later released with no charges.

Marlon Wayan’s Home

Marlon Wayan’s Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The actor-comedian’s home was burglarized in June of 2024. His brother, Kennen, was home during the incident and woke up the sounds of the robber breaking through the window, per TMZ. Keenan is reported to have fallen back asleep while the thief ran off with several thousand dollars as well as a safe.

Seattle Seahawks Player Richard Sherman’s Home

Seattle Seahawks Player Richard Sherman’s Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Sherman took to Instagram to share surveillance footage of his home’s break-in that occurred one evening in March 2025. He said three men bursted into his home with firearms, demanding his belongings. Sherman was home with his wife and children when the incident occurred. The vide showed the three suspects leaving the home with duffle bags full of property. Police are still on the hunt to identify the group.

Terrence J’s Home

Terrence J’s Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

The actor’s Sherman Oaks home was targeted just as he arrived home one night in November of 2021. He said himself along with a female passenger were ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint by four masked men who pulled up beside him. Another individual who was already inside the home hid in a locked room as the security alarms blared, per authorities. The actor refused to leave the car and sped off as the group shot at the vehicle. Everyone was unharmed but the LAPD didn’t make any arrests that night.

Damson Idris’ LA Home

Damson Idris’ LA Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The “Snowfall” star had his home broken into back in July of 2023. Los Angeles Police said the suspects ran off with his safe and $500 worth of items. However, the damage they made to his home would cost well over $2000 to repair, authorities said. It’s unclear if the actor was home during the time of the break-in but no arrests were made the day of the incident.

Pop Smoke’s Hollywood Hills Mansion

Pop Smoke’s Hollywood Hills Mansion

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

The New York rapper was killed after a group of suspects bursted into his home back in February 2020 in a robbery attempt, authorities say. He was shot while trying to defend his rented property. Corey Walker was charged with the murder along with three other juveniles who were charged in connection to the killing, per police.

Tina Knowles’ Los Angeles Home

Tina Knowles’ Los Angeles Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Authorities say the matriarch’s home was broken into in July of 2023. Her safe was stolen, containing over $1 million in cash as well as jewelry, per TMZ. Luckily, she wasn’t home during the time of the incident.

Mariah Carey’s Atlanta Home

Mariah Carey’s Atlanta Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

A whopping group of 26 gang members were hemmed up by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in an indictment containing various charges related to a string of robberies including that of Mariah Carey’s home back in 2017. The singer lost $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses, per TMZ. The warrant for their arrest claims they would scope out a property before breaking into the homes and stealing their valuables before placing them on a market for money.

Marlo Hampton’s ATL Home

Marlo Hampton’s ATL Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Derek White (Getty Images)

Upon the string of home invasions in Atlanta, the RHOA star was also targeted back in July of 2022. Police managed to arrest four individuals after monitoring the property. Hampton was away during the time of the incident but said she saw the armed men knock on her front door by way of her surveillance system.

Trouble’s Friend’s Apartment

Trouble’s Friend’s Apartment

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

The Atlanta rapper was fatally shot as the result of a home invasion back in June of 2022. Police said the rapper was visiting a female friend in Conyers, Ga. when the suspect forced himself inside the apartment and fatally shot the rapper in the chest. Police did not say whether any items were stolen.

Kid Cudi’s LA Home

Kid Cudi’s LA Home

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Tim P. Whitby (Getty Images)

At the top of 2025, the rapper spoke out about a home invasion that nearly took his life. He said the suspect was a “crazed fan” who had a history of stalking the celeb. He said the fan desired to collaborate with him rather than steal his prized possessions for a quick buck. Though, the rapper said he showered in his bathroom, ate his food and snooped through his personal belongings.

Jacqueline Avant’s Beverly Hills Mansion

Jacqueline Avant’s Beverly Hills Mansion

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Back in November of 2021, the philanthropist was gunned down during a home invasion. Police say her husband, music producer Clarence Avant, was also home during the incident but was unharmed. The suspect was found during the burglary of another home after shooting himself in the foot, per authorities.

Drake’s LA Mansion

Drake’s LA Mansion

Image for article titled 15 Black Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Robberies
Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

In 2022, a man claiming to be the Canadian rapper’s son broke into his home. The rapper was targeted again in 2023 after a suspect was seen on video leaving his home carrying a piece of his property, per TMZ. Both suspects were arrested.

