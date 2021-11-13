While actor Terrence J. has taken part in action packed scenes aplenty, no Hollywood stunt could have prepared him for this cinema–worthy sequence of events. The real life drama played out at his suburban Sherman Oaks home, where he pulled up in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and quickly found himself blocked in. In an uptick of “follow-home” robberies in Los Angeles county, former 106 and Park host Terrence J, whose full name is Terrence Jenkins, has become one of the city’s latest victims. Upon arriving at his home, he and a female passenger were reportedly ordered out of his vehicle by four masked men in a silver Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities also report that another woman remained locked in a bedroom at Jenkins’ home while security alarms were sounding, and was unharmed.

Jenkins refused to get out of the car, instead choosing to escape the scene by speeding off, while shots were being fired at the vehicle. Jenkins and the passenger also managed to get away without injury.

The LAPD recently issued a statement earlier in the month, notifying residents of the alarming crime trend of victims being followed home from restaurants and nightclubs, and other entertainment venues to be cornered and robbed.

“People need to be aware of the surroundings, especially leaving nightclubs, restaurants and what have you,” LAPD Sergeant Hector Olivera stated, as reported by KTTV.

“It seems that the suspects are targeting individuals that either have expensive jewelry, expensive cars, and things of that nature,” the Sergeant continued.

Authorities state that Jenkins was able to flag down a California Highway Patrol officer to report the attempted robbery once they were no longer being followed. Police made one arrest later that Wednesday of a woman in connection with the crime at a Best Western motel in Inglewood. There are at least three other suspects involved whose identities and whereabouts remain unknown.

