Nearly two years after the death of beloved NYC rapper Pop Smoke, fans of the artists are finally hearing details on the last words the drill rapper spoke before his death.

In an episode of WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides, Amelia Rose, the woman who was with Pop Smoke when he was fatally shot during a home invasion in February 2020, shared the final words the “Welcome to the Party” rapper spoke before he was killed.

During an interview with Van Lathan, the host of the show, Rose recalled Pop Smoke going to use the bathroom upstairs in the home they were renting in Los Angeles. Just seconds later, intruders broke into the home and threatened her with a gun pointing in her face.

“Pop said he was going upstairs. I’m sitting on the bed and I’m starting to take off my clothes, and he said: ‘OK, I’ll come back.’ He was going to the restroom and so these were his last words,” said Rose.

She continued, “This moment, it was like a couple seconds and I hear the noise. The guy was in the mask and his gun was like… ‘Look at me,’ you know? His eyes made me so scared. They run to the restroom. Pop screamed, ‘What?!’”

Rose later said that Pop Smoke was forced out of the bathroom and moments later, she heard the gunshots that led to the 20-year-old rapper’s death.

The man charged in the killing of Pop Smoke is 21-year-old Corey Walker. While his trial was set for Oct. 13, his attorney requested that the trial be delayed. Now, the pretrial hearing is expected to start on Dec. 9 and Walker won’t head to court until Jan. 20, 2023, according to Hey Socal.

The three other suspects involved in the home invasion were charged in Juvenile court, according to NBC Palm Springs.