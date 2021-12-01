Jacqueline Avant, the prominent longtime philanthropist and wife of iconic music producer Clarence Avant, died on Wednesday, following a home invasion robbery.

According to the L.A. Times, Beverly Hills police responded to a call of a shooting and arrived at the Avant’s Trousdale Estates home around 2:30 a.m. It was there they discovered one victim with a gunshot wound, who was subsequently rushed to the hospital but eventually succumbed to the injury. Per the Associated Press, the victim was later confirmed by Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold to be Jaqueline Avant, though Beverly Hills PD nor the coroner’s office have yet to corroborate. TMZ reports Clarence was also at home during the time of the invasion but it’s unclear whether he was injured.

Married in 1967, Clarence and Jacqueline share two adult children, Nicole and Alexander. Nicole, who served as United States Ambassador to the Bahamas from 2009-2011 under the Obama administration, married Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and was one of the producers behind the streamer’s acclaimed documentary about her father, The Black Godfather. While that particular project highlighted her father’s influence and achievements, Nicole also praised her mother and the role she played during an interview with NBC News at the time, saying:

“My mom is really the one who brought to my father and our family the love and passion and importance of the arts and culture and entertainment. While my father was in it, making all the deals, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of filmmaking, my love of storytelling. Her bringing that energy and her passion for the arts kind of kept my dad balanced. She’s the umbrella in his life.”

Jacqueline, a longtime philanthropist with a heart for giving back in her local community, served as president of Neighbors of Watts and on the board of directors for UCLA’s International Student Center.

Upon hearing the tragic news, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of California spoke on Jaqueline’s legacy, writing online: “Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most. The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos. All of us have a right to be safe and last night was an absolute violation of that right. Those responsible must be held fully accountable. My thoughts are with Mr. Avant, Nicole and Ted, Alex and the rest of the Avant family as they mourn the loss of such a wonderful wife, mother and friend.”

While further details have yet been reported, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook is expected hold a news conference on the incident later on Wednesday, per L.A.’s KTLA.

We’re continuing to send our love, prayers, and support to the family and friends of Jacqueline Avant.