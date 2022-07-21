Body cameras shared by police on Sunday caught the arrest of four purported gang members who are suspects in a string of more than a dozen home invasions in Sandy Springs.

This was the conclusion after a year-long investigation of an organized crime group responsible for burglaries and home invasions throughout the city. Police said the group goes after entertainers, celebrities, athletes and other visible figures.

Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matt McGinnis shared in a statement:

“They had been in the area before, and they had been all through Sandy Springs using social media to find and locate different victims and based on the intelligence we had we thought they might be in that area again, and we were fortunate.”

Police monitored a residence on the 600 block of Lockton Place after getting a tip that the gang was planning a burglary at the home of the mother of the child of rapper Future.

“We were fortunate that that night they decided to come to us and we were able to make an arrest,” McGinnis remarked. Some previous victims include players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

The men that were arrested Sunday—and other gang members—are suspects in 15 home invasions in Sandy Springs. One of them includes a July 4 home invasion on Parkside Place, where a resident was shot. They are also being investigated for similar crimes in other parts of Atlanta.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton said that she was also targeted.

“I look at the phone and you just see these four guys one has a gun I screamed,” she recalled. She shared that the suspects knocked on the front door of her Sandy Springs home earlier this month but then immediately left.

“I just feel they were not thinking anyone was home,” she explained. “They just took off running like oh shoot because in their minds they’re watching they thought we were gone.” Hampton posted on social media that she was on a trip, but returned sooner than the burglars expected.

“I just want women in the industry like myself to be aware of posting. I want us to get firearms, be trained for it. I want to make sure your home is secure now I have a steel door,” Hampton advised. “Sandy Springs came to my home and did a home assessment.”