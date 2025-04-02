Criminal Justice

Seattle Seahawks’ Richard Sherman Shares Horrifying Home Video of Shocking Robbery Attempt

The NFL star said he was home with his family when he was robbed at gunpoint.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Seattle Seahawks’ Richard Sherman Shares Horrifying Home Video of Shocking Robbery Attempt
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Police say the latest high-profile individual to be targeted by a group of robbery suspects was Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman. What’s even more horrifying was the video footage he retrieved from the incident.

In the wee hours of March 30, Sherman brought in his 37th birthday by having his home ambushed by three men, armed with guns and demanding his belongings. He took to social media with the surveillance videos of the incident from both inside and outside the home, asking the public for help identifying the group.

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out,” he wrote on X.

Following the incident, Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, said their children were “physically okay” but “very shaken up,” per a social media post. In two photos Sherman posted, the men are seen inside the home in hooded jackets, carrying large duffle bags, in the video the NFL posted, the three are seen hopping out of a back window and down the steps of the athlete’s back deck.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is open and active, per ABC News. However, the cops have been privy to robberies of this type for some time. Federal prosecutors said seven Chilean suspects were charged with going after several celebrity athletes, the report says. Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as well as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow allegedly had their homes burglarized of jewelry, watches and other luxury items.

It’s unclear what was taken from Sherman’s home. Luckily, the intruders left the family with their lives.