Twenty-six people have been charged in connection with a slew of home invasions of celebs in and around Atlanta, a rash of indictments that the local prosecutor said should send a message to gangs.



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who, as we’ve noted before has targeted rappers suspected of drug trafficking and gang involvement and is investigating former president Donald Trump for trying to retroactively rig Georgia’s elections in his favor, now has her sights set on putting away the violent gang members she believes are responsible for the burglaries “for life-plus,” she said at a news conference in Atlanta today.

The indictments charge members of a crew called “Drug Rich” with breaking into and robbing the houses of athletes and entertainers, including Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, reality star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan. The jackers allegedly used social media to identify potential victims by the wealth they flaunted (keep your money off these Internets, kids) and then proceeded to pillage their way through Fulton County, Willis said.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution The warrants allege the members typically identify a target and scout the property before going into homes and taking items. The stolen valuables are then sold for a profit, prosecutors allege.

Many of the charges in the indictment — 65 of 220 — stem from an Oct. 1, 2021 burglary, home invasion and attempted kidnapping at a home along Northside Drive. According to arrest warrants, a group of eight alleged gang members, led by Caldwell, entered the home that day and forced a 16-year-old girl out of the shower, took her and her mom into a room together and threatened to harm the girl if the mother didn’t give them valuables. Several items, including two vehicles, were stolen.