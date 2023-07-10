Tina Knowles Is the Victim of Shocking Robbery

In a scene straight out of a movie, someone stole the safe right out of Tina Knowles’ Los Angeles home. It contained over $1 million in cash and jewelry, according to TMZ. On Wednesday, “someone from her camp” noticed the safe missing and called the police. Luckily, Knowles wasn’t home when the robbery occurred, as she was out of town. As of now, there are no details on how the alleged thief was able to get inside the designer’s home and gain access to the safe.



Back in April, Tina’s house was the site of a dangerous encounter when “a man was arrested after a foot chase for allegedly throwing rocks at her mailbox. Her mailbox sustained minor damage and she declined to press charges,” per KTLA. I have several questions about why someone would throw rocks at a mailbox. Did this man know he was vandalizing Tina Knowles’ mailbox or was this just a random act?

Tina is the mother of superstar artists Beyoncé and Solange. The “Cuff It” singer is currently traveling the globe on her headline-grabbing Renaissance tour. We don’t have many details yet, but Ms. Tina is definitely someone you don’t want to cross. Breaking into her home and stealing her safe is a bad idea for a number of reasons.

The LAPD is currently investigating the case, but there are some obvious questions that we desperately need answers to. How does someone get into a high-profile celebrity’s home, steal a safe and get away with it undetected? I know I said this sounded like something from a movie, but The Italian Job isn’t real life. And we have to assume that given who her daughters are, Tina has a very sophisticated security system, so how did they get past all that to get the safe and get away? Despite the family’s worldwide fame and notoriety, they are known to keep certain things private. S o these are questions we may never have the answers to.