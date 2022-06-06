Rapper Trouble, a veteran in the Atlanta rap scene who had released a plethora of albums and mixtapes, was fatally shot early Sunday. He was 34 .



Born Mariel Semonte Orr, Trouble was killed at 3:20 a.m. in a home invasion at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia.

In a news conference, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jedida Canty said that the suspect, 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, had warrants out for his arrest and had been a suspect in a murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.

Canty said, “We know that there are a lot of people who are really upset right now and brokenhearted about the situation.”

Def Jam, who signed Trouble , confirmed his death in an Instagram post reading: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”



Trouble was visiting a female friend when Jones, the suspect, forced his way inside her apartment and fatally shot the rapper in the chest. The woman was not injured.



Canty said, “Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute … the suspect and the victim did not know each other.”

The police are still searching for Jones to take him into custody. But, they currently do not have any knowledge of his current whereabouts.

“We did search the known locations that we thought he may be at, but we didn’t have any luck finding him,” Canty said during the news conference.

Trouble’s debut album, Edgewood, was released in 2018. It featured guest appearances from pop stars Drake and The Weeknd.

His most recent album, Thug Luv, was released in April 2020. It featured popular artists 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy and City Girls.



Many in the rap community mourned the death of the rapper over social media.