Damson Idris’ Home Hit by Thieves in Los Angeles

Another day, another absurd crime it seems.

On Monday , we told you how thieves broke into Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson’s home and got away with over $1 million worth of cash and jewelry. And n ow, it looks like we can add yet another celeb to the unfortunate list: Snowfall star Damson Idris.

According to TMZ, LAPD confirmed on Monday that Idris home was broken into and the robbers took off with his safe. However, in a turn of events that could only be described as television-esque poetic justice, they only walked away with $500 worth of unspecified items. While the break-in is still under investigation, authorities noted that the cost to repair the damages they did to Idris’ home far outweighs the amount they took. (And by “outweigh, ” I mean it’s going to cost nearly $2,000 to fix what they ruined, which makes their cash grab look like stolen lunch money in comparison.)

Idris recently wrapped his sixth and final season on FX’s popular drama series back in April. Known (and well-loved) as neighborhood drug dealer turned kingpin Franklin Saint, Idris’ portrayal earned him several award nominations over the years including BET Awards and NAACP Image Awards. He has not, however, ever won an Emmy for his role, despite the critical acclaim the show has received year after year.

W ith this season being his last—and Emmy nominations set to be announced on Wednesday—this could be his last show at earning a nod for this series and role. But whether he does or not, there’s no denying his character’s impact in pop culture and I have no doubt his star will continue to rise.