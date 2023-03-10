Y’all Said It! Your Most Memorable Chris Rock & Will Smith Comments

Chris Rock F*cked Around And Found Out

“I absolutely agree that Will Smith should not have hit Chris Rock. Not gonna lie, though, it was kind of cathartic to see someone come to a Black woman’s defense in public. We can defend ourselves, but damn if it isn’t exhausting to always have to hide the tears and the anger, to project strength because we can’t count on anyone having our back. We have never gotten the benefit of chivalry.



Chris Rock made a whole-ass movie about Black women and our hair—including a scene where he encouraged a bunch of Black men in a barbershop to talk about why they liked white women—and he thought it would be funny to mock a Black woman for her hair loss. He f*cked around and found out.”