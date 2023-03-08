Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

Michael Jackson's Nephew Told Chris Rock to Keep His Uncle's Name Out His Mouth and I Can't Stop Hee-Heeing About It

'Thank you Will Smith,' Jackson wrote in a post to social media.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (15)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Chris Rock arrives for the FX Network Winter TCA 2020 press tour at Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, on January 9, 2020.
Chris Rock arrives for the FX Network Winter TCA 2020 press tour at Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, on January 9, 2020.
Photo: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP (Getty Images)

Taj Jackson, nephew of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is speaking out against comedian Chris Rock for jokes made about his uncle in the recently released Netflix special, Selective Outrage.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Comedian & Netflix's You People Star, Sam Jay, Plays That's So Random
January 3, 2023
Marlon Wayans Sings The White Chicks Anthem, Talks The Daily Show on That's So Random
Yesterday

In the opening part of the special, Rock made a crack at the Thriller singer while attempting to explain his issue with selective outrage in society, drawing a parallel between Jackson and disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly. (The latter of which is currently serving time in prison.)

‘The thing I have a problem with is the selective outrage, selective outrage. Everybody, you know what I’m talking about,” Rock said. “One person does something, they get canceled. Somebody else does the exact same thing—NOTHING. You know what I’m talking about. You know, like the kind of people that play Michael Jackson songs but won’t play R. Kelly. Same crime, one of them just got better songs.”

Advertisement

In response to that, Jackson’s nephew took to Twitter to express his disdain for the comedian constantly making his family the butt of his jokes after all these years.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars,” he began. “After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his “Retaliation-I’m still relevant ”special, I have 3 things to say: 1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguise as jokes? 2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you Will Smith.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Two Days Only: Home Sale
Up to 60% off
Two Days Only: Home Sale

Two days only.
Take up to 60% off Macy's two-day home sale.

Advertisement

“Thank you Will Smith??????????” WOW. Though I don’t condone violence, I’d be lying if I said seeing Michael Jackson’s nephew tell Chris Rock to essentially keep his uncle and his family’s name out his fucking mouth didn’t make me hee-hee just a bit. I’d also be lying if I said that was a good joke anyway. MJ jokes in 2023 are stale and they have been for a while. Maybe Rock will take this feedback and use it to conjure up better material next time.

Advertisement

What did you think of Selective Outrage? Let us know in the comments.

EntertainmentEntertainment