Blue Ivy is spending her summer break on tour with her mother, Beyoncé, and Bronny James is one step closer to playing in the NBA with his father, LeBron James. With so many Black celebrities raising superstars, we think it’s time to show you other Black celebrity kids whose parents have allowed them to explore and showcase their talents.
Blue Ivy Performs
We have seen snippets of the rising superstar, Blue Ivy, since she was a toddler doing the dance moves from the audience at award shows and her mother’s concerts. Blue Ivy has the moves down, and Beyoncé is putting her front and center. Most recently, Blue danced alongside her mother on the Renaissance Tour.
Blue Even Has Her Own Grammy
At only nine years old, Blue Ivy became the second youngest Grammy winner in history in 2021. She won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.”
Blue Ivy’s Got Bars!
Blue doesn’t only get her musical talents from her mother. Jay-Z posted a video on YouTube called “Blue’s Freestyle” which features a five-year-old Blue rapping. Watch out world, maybe Blue will be a rapper instead of a singer!
Willow and Jaden Smith
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have allowed their two youngest children, Jaden and Willow, to be in the spotlight since they were very young, appearing on talk shows, red carpets, and eventually starting their own entertainment careers.
Willow and Jaden Smith, Actors
Jaden Smith first followed in his parent’s footsteps appearing in the show All of Us from 2003-2006 as Reggie. His next big role was as Christopher in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). He came into his own as Dre in The Karate Kid (2010) and Marcus in The Get Down (2016-2017). Willow has dabbled in acting as Marley in I Am Legend (2007) and multiple music videos.
Willow Smith, The Rockstar
Willow Smith is a certified rock star just like her mother. In 2010 she released her viral debut single, “Whip My Hair.” Since then, she has released six albums. She most recently had a single called “Meet Me at Our Spot” that went viral on TikTok.
Jaden Smith, Making Music
Jaden Smith first emerged as an artist in 2010 when he rapped on Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never.” He has since released three albums and three mixtapes. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2022 for his work on Justin Bieber’s Justice album.
North West, a Rapper?
We have yet to get a lot of musical content from North West per her father, Kanye West. In 2020 North famously screamed into a mic and delivered the line “What are those? These are clothes.” Although we aren’t sure about her musical future, at least she got the chance to attempt to follow in her father’s footsteps.
North West, TikTok Star
North West shares a TikTok account with her mother, Kim Kardashian, where she has shown off her lip syncing skills, TikTok dance routines, and hair and skin care routines. But one of her coolest talents is drawing! North West is a phenomenal artist, sometimes showing off her portraits of celebrities. One of her most impressive drawings was of one of her favorite rappers, Ice Spice.
North West, Voice Actor
North West now has an IMDb page. Her voice will be featured alongside her mother’s in PAW PATROL: The Mighty Movie (2023). Kim K and Kanye are making sure they give North as many opportunities as possible, while still having the fun moments of childhood.
Olympia, Tennis Champ in the Making
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, is well on her way to becoming a Grand Slam champion just like her mother. Serena has already put Olympia on the tennis court, teaching her all of the drills and moves that made her the greatest athlete of all time!
Olympia, a Mini Mogul
Olympia became the youngest co-owner of a professional sports team in history in 2020. The five-year-old’s parents set her up with a stake in the National Women’s Soccer League, Angel City Football Club. In 2023, her parents added the L.A. Golf Club to the list. I know that’s right!
Charlie Axel Woods
Charlie Axel Woods, son of golf champ Tiger Woods, is his father’s mini-me. Now 14 years old, he’s getting coached by his father and has played with him for three years now at the PNC Championships. A hilarious thing about their relationship is that Charlie has picked up on all of his father’s mannerisms on the green. How cute!
Zaya Wade, A Supermodel in the Making
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been extremely vocal about their support for their daughter’s identity and dreams of becoming a model! Zaya Wade made her runway debut in March 2023 for the brand Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week. She has also taken on editorial campaigns for Puma and Tiffany and Co.
Zuri James, the YouTuber
LeBron and Savannah James’ baby girl, Zuri, had her own YouTube series as a mini-host for “All Things Zuri.” On the channel, she bakes, gets her hair done, leads yoga, paints, gardens, and more! Although she has not had a new upload since 2020, it was neat to see her whole family give her the space to be creative.
Bronny James, Future NBA Star
The James family is full of athletes. The eldest son, Bronny, announced this spring that he will be attending the University of Southern California to begin his college basketball career. LeBron hopes to one day play professional basketball with his son, and this announcement made that dream even more of a possibility.