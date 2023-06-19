JAY-Z - Blue’s Freestyle

Blue doesn’t only get her musical talents from her mother. Jay-Z posted a video on YouTube called “Blue’s Freestyle” which features a five-year-old Blue rapping. Watch out world, maybe Blue will be a rapper instead of a singer!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Willow and Jaden Smith

Willow and Jaden Smith

Adorable 5-Year-Old Willow Smith Steals the Show | The Oprah Winfrey Show | Oprah Winfrey Network

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have allowed their two youngest children, Jaden and Willow, to be in the spotlight since they were very young, appearing on talk shows, red carpets, and eventually starting their own entertainment careers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Willow and Jaden Smith, Actors

Willow and Jaden Smith, Actors

Image for article titled Black Superstars Have Been Raising Super Kids!
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Staff (Getty Images)

Jaden Smith first followed in his parent’s footsteps appearing in the show All of Us from 2003-2006 as Reggie. His next big role was as Christopher in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). He came into his own as Dre in The Karate Kid (2010) and Marcus in The Get Down (2016-2017). Willow has dabbled in acting as Marley in I Am Legend (2007) and multiple music videos.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Willow Smith, The Rockstar

Willow Smith, The Rockstar

WILLOW, THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole - Meet Me At Our Spot (Live Performance)

Willow Smith is a certified rock star just like her mother. In 2010 she released her viral debut single, “Whip My Hair.” Since then, she has released six albums. She most recently had a single called “Meet Me at Our Spot” that went viral on TikTok.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Jaden Smith, Making Music

Jaden Smith, Making Music

Jaden - Icon

Jaden Smith first emerged as an artist in 2010 when he rapped on Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never.” He has since released three albums and three mixtapes. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2022 for his work on Justin Bieber’s Justice album.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

North West, a Rapper?

North West, a Rapper?

North West performs Original Song At Dad Kanye West’s Yeezy Fasion Show

We have yet to get a lot of musical content from North West per her father, Kanye West. In 2020 North famously screamed into a mic and delivered the line “What are those? These are clothes.” Although we aren’t sure about her musical future, at least she got the chance to attempt to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

North West, TikTok Star

North West, TikTok Star

Advertisement

North West shares a TikTok account with her mother, Kim Kardashian, where she has shown off her lip syncing skills, TikTok dance routines, and hair and skin care routines. But one of her coolest talents is drawing! North West is a phenomenal artist, sometimes showing off her portraits of celebrities. One of her most impressive drawings was of one of her favorite rappers, Ice Spice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

North West, Voice Actor

North West, Voice Actor

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

North West now has an IMDb page. Her voice will be featured alongside her mother’s in PAW PATROL: The Mighty Movie (2023). Kim K and Kanye are making sure they give North as many opportunities as possible, while still having the fun moments of childhood.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Olympia, Tennis Champ in the Making

Olympia, Tennis Champ in the Making

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Has Impressive Tennis Backhand

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, is well on her way to becoming a Grand Slam champion just like her mother. Serena has already put Olympia on the tennis court, teaching her all of the drills and moves that made her the greatest athlete of all time!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Olympia, a Mini Mogul

Olympia, a Mini Mogul

Image for article titled Black Superstars Have Been Raising Super Kids!
Photo: LISA O’CONNOR / Contributor (Getty Images)

Olympia became the youngest co-owner of a professional sports team in history in 2020. The five-year-old’s parents set her up with a stake in the National Women’s Soccer League, Angel City Football Club. In 2023, her parents added the L.A. Golf Club to the list. I know that’s right!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Charlie Axel Woods

Charlie Axel Woods

Tiger Woods reacts to Charlie & Tiger: Mannerisms video

Charlie Axel Woods, son of golf champ Tiger Woods, is his father’s mini-me. Now 14 years old, he’s getting coached by his father and has played with him for three years now at the PNC Championships. A hilarious thing about their relationship is that Charlie has picked up on all of his father’s mannerisms on the green. How cute!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Zaya Wade, A Supermodel in the Making

Zaya Wade, A Supermodel in the Making

Image for article titled Black Superstars Have Been Raising Super Kids!
Photo: Victor VIRGILE / Contributor (Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been extremely vocal about their support for their daughter’s identity and dreams of becoming a model! Zaya Wade made her runway debut in March 2023 for the brand Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week. She has also taken on editorial campaigns for Puma and Tiffany and Co.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Zuri James, the YouTuber

Zuri James, the YouTuber

Zhuri makes no bake snack recipe with her dad, LeBron James!

LeBron and Savannah James’ baby girl, Zuri, had her own YouTube series as a mini-host for “All Things Zuri.” On the channel, she bakes, gets her hair done, leads yoga, paints, gardens, and more! Although she has not had a new upload since 2020, it was neat to see her whole family give her the space to be creative.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Bronny James, Future NBA Star

Bronny James, Future NBA Star

Image for article titled Black Superstars Have Been Raising Super Kids!
Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor (Getty Images)

The James family is full of athletes. The eldest son, Bronny, announced this spring that he will be attending the University of Southern California to begin his college basketball career. LeBron hopes to one day play professional basketball with his son, and this announcement made that dream even more of a possibility.

Advertisement

18 / 18