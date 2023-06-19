Jaden Smith first followed in his parent’s footsteps appearing in the show All of Us from 2003-2006 as Reggie. His next big role was as Christopher in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). He came into his own as Dre in The Karate Kid (2010) and Marcus in The Get Down (2016-2017). Willow has dabbled in acting as Marley in I Am Legend (2007) and multiple music videos.