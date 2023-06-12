The 2023 Tony Awards have come and gone and we’re reflecting on all of the fabulous fits! We saw an array of funky suits and glitter gowns at this year’s awards and we love it all! Enjoy!
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson
Power couple LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson may not have coordinated outfits, but they shut down the Tony Awards carpet!
Alex Newell
Alex Newell looked like a trophy to become the first nonbinary person to ever win a Tony Award!
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo wore this perfectly altered suit and Vacheron Constantin watch to the Tony Awards! Looking good as always!
Suzan-Lori Parks
Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks wore this Barbie pink dress to the award show!
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald showed off some new braids while wearing this figure-hugging navy blue dress to the Tony Awards! Okay, Audra!
Common
Push through, Common! He killed it with this black tuxedo for the Tony Awards!
Uzo Aduba
Actress Uzo Aduba showed off her cute baby bump in this orange suit by Christian Siriano for the Tony Awards!
Dominique Fishback
Swarm’s Dominique Fishback wore this sexy cutout dress by Dundas to present at the Tony Awards.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opted out of the plain black suit and wore a silver suit and shades instead!
Jordan E. Cooper
Tony Award-nominee Jordan E. Cooper wore this amazing orangey-brown leather suit and airplane necklace to honor his play Ain’t No Mo’, to the award show!
Jeremy O. Harris
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris killed it in this unique silhouetted two-piece outfit for the Tony Awards! Love it!
Ariana DeBose
Host of this year’s Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose, wore this custom Prada gown for the carpet!
J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee wore JÉRÔME LAMAAR RICE, Brandon Blackwood heels, and Lisa Nik Jewelry for the Tony Awards! Fantastic look!
Bryan Carter
Tony Award-winning musician Bryan Carter was looking sharp in this black suit!
Natasha Yvette Williams
This blue dress looks stunning on actress Natasha Yvette Williams for the Tony Awards.
Debra Martin Chase
Film and TV producer Debra Martin Chase looked lovely in this strapless, floral-print gown to the Tony Awards.
Kenny Leonn
Kenny Leon wore this classic, black suit paired with sneakers and a polka dot bowtie to the Tony Awards.
Antwayn Hopper
Antwayn Hopper wore this fabulous Gingham outfit from 003 by Agbobly and a Brandon Blackwood clutch!
Sharon Washington
Actor and writer Sharon Washington wore this gorgeous, red dress gown for the Tony Awards.
Corey Hawkins
Topdog/Underdog’s Corey Hawkins spiced up the classic black suit by wearing one with a black geometric pattern!
Joaquina Kalukango
Joaquina Kalukango wore a beautiful, white Aliétte Resort 2023 maxi dress to perform at the Tony Awards.