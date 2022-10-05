Lingerie Launch

In May of 2018, Bad Gal RiRi expanded her empire even further with the launch of Savage x Fenty. The line of lingerie, sleepwear and accessories includes styles that range from t-shirt bras and underwear for everyday to sexier garter belt sets and bodysuits. Rihanna said in an interview with Vogue, “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie. It’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”

