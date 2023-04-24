No Law Roach At the Met Gala, But Here's 15 Black Stylists Who May Slay Anyway

May 1st is Met Gala Monday and we can’t wait to see the looks! The iconic stylist Law Roach will not be participating in this year’s festivities but there are other Black stylists that may have be lucky enough to have their work grace the Gala! Here are the Black stylists you can keep an eye out for!
Jason Bolden
Jason Bolden is no newbie when it comes to styling for the Met Gala. He is widely known for styling Yara Shahidi, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Storm Reid, Trevor Noah, The Wade family, Jay Ellis, and many more. Without a doubt he will be making magic for our favorite Black celebs this year!
Mecca James-Williams
Mecca James-Williams is known mostly for being an editorial stylist rather than red carpets. However, given her extensive resumé styling Meagan Good, Solange Knowles, Mereba, Stacey Abrams, and Justine Skye, we’re sure her skills would stand out!
Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald
Styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald have been killing the red carpets lately, working with clients like Jodie Turner-Smith, Thuso Mbedu, Tessa Thompson, and Keke Palmer. They are known for styling with tons of color and unique silhouettes! We hope that they’ll be working for the Gala!
Shiona Turini
Shiona Turini is famous for being Solange Knowles’ stylist! She has styled her for the Met Gala before and we wouldn’t be surprised if she does it again! Some of Turini’s other clients have been Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Kerry Washington, Amandla Stenberg, and Letitia Wright!
Kelly Augustine
Kelly Augustine specializes in plus-size and curvy fashion! She has worked with Danielle Brooks, Gabby Sidibe, and Adrienne C. Moore. We would love to see her work to make the Met Gala more size-inclusive!
Hodo Musa
Hodo Musa has been behind most of Lil Nas X’s boldest red-carpet moments from the Grammys to the Met Gala in 2021 and 2022. Fingers crossed that Lil Nas X walks up those red stairs this year in something as dramatic as we expect!
Kollin Carter
Kollin Carter has been by his client Cardi B’s side ever since her music blew up. Cardi B has become one of the most anticipated attendees for award shows and fashion events and it’s all credited to him! Some of his other clients have been Naomi Campbell, Sofia Richie, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara.
Jason Rembert
Jason Rembert has a long list of celebrities that he’s worked with such as Lizzo, Solange Knowles, Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Kehlani, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Queen Latifah, and Dominique Thorne! The 2023 Met Gala is more than likely the place to see more of Rembert’s talent shine!
Solange Franklin Reed
Solange Franklin Reed has worked with big names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Venus Williams, Janelle Monáe, Serena Williams, and Zazie Beetz for stunning colorful looks and flattering silhouettes! We need some of her looks for the Met Gala!
Jennifer Austin
Jennifer Austin is an editorial and red carpet stylist. She has been a longtime stylist for Angela Bassett and had our favorite Golden Globe winner looking stunning during the 2022-2023 award season!
Bryon Javar
Bryon Javar has mastered the art of styling petite clients such Marsai Martin, Karrueche Tran, and Quinta Brunson. Some of Bryon’s other clients have been Saweetie, Jacob Latimore, Kelly Rowland, and Angela Simmons!
Georgia Medley
Georgia Medley is a stylist and an editor at Elle UK. Medley is more than likely to have her work seen at the Met Gala as her client, Michaela Coel, is one of the co-chairs for the event this year! Medley has also worked with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jorja Smith, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Patti Wilson
Legendary stylist and fashion editor Patti Wilson has worked with Beyoncé, Lizzo, Cher, Precious Lee, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, and many more iconic celebrities. She has styled for the Met Gala in previous years and this year should be no different!
Zerina Akers
Zerina Akers is the mastermind behind many of Beyoncé’s recent looks as well as working with Chloe and Halle Bailey, Latto, Ava DuVernay, and Yara Shahidi! If Beyoncé surprises us with an appearance, we’ll likely be crediting Akers for the gorgeous look!
Jaleel Weaver
We should all be thanking Jaleel Weaver for being one of the greatest styling masterminds as he works to make Rihanna always look her best! Rihanna’s flawless transition pre to post-maternity fashion is all due to Weaver! We hope to see another hit this year at the Gala!