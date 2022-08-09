Today Serena Williams announced that she will be stepping away from her historic career in tennis after this year’s US Open. Here is a quick look back at the 23-time Grand Slam title winner’s career.
Childhood
Serena Williams was born on September 26, 1981 to Richard Williams and Oracene Price. She is the youngest of five girls. Serena began playing tennis at the age of four, learning from her father, Richard. She started professional career one year after her sister, Venus, in 1995.
Serena’s First Grand Slam 1999
Serena won her first Grand Slam at the age of 17 in 1999.
Serena Slam 2002-2003
She won gold in the Sydney Australia 2000 Olympic games. She went on to win the 2002 French Open, 2002 U.S. Open, 2002 Wimbledon, and the 2003 Australian Open (beating her sister). This feat is called the Serena Slam as she obtained four major singles titles in a row.
Injuries and Setbacks
The tennis pro won the Australian Open again in 2005. However, from 2005-2010 Serena continued snatching titles while simultaneously battling injuries, constantly having to reassure her fans and haters that her career was not in trouble.
Winning Gold and the Crip walk
In 2012 Serena won gold at the London Olympics, shortly after winning her fifth Wimbledon title. At the time she was the only woman to have earned the Gold Slam. She celebrated this title by doing the Crip-walk on the court, a dance that caused controversy and called “inappropriate” by the tennis community.
Winning her 23rd Grand Slam while pregnant
Serena defeated Venus in the Australian Open singles match in January 2017, marking her 23rd career Grand Slam. Only a few months later in April Serena accidentally posted a picture of her pregnant belly revealing that she was pregnant during her historic match against her sister.
Pregnancy and Marriage
Williams announced in April 2017 that she would be taking off the rest of the season due to her pregnancy. At the time she was engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. They were married shortly after she gave birth in September 2017.
Terrifying Birthing Experience
In a mini doc series called Being Serena, Williams recounted the day she gave birth to her daughter, Olympia. She had an emergency C-section that was successful, but only hours after the procedure, Williams almost died. She suffered from a pulmonary embolism. Her birthing story sparked conversation about Black women maternal mortality, due her having to advocated for herself in the operating room.
Catsuit Controversy
Because of her health struggle with blood clots, Williams debuted a sleek, black catsuit at the 2018 French Open. The suit was useful because it helped keep the blood circulating throughout her body. However, the catsuit and outfits like it were banned as the dress code is white for the French Open.
King Richard
King Richard, the story of the Williams sister’s father’s journey to becoming their first coach was released in 2021. Will Smith portrayed Richard and won Best Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards (the same night as the Oscar slap) for his role.
Retirement
In an interview with Vogue, Serena announced that she would be fading out of her tennis career. She admits in the interview that she does not take the retirement subject lightly as tennis has been her whole life, but she knows that it is now time for her to evolve into a new person. Her main reason? She wants to expand her family
