When your parents are famous performers, we expect some of that moxie and style to rub off. It’s just what happens, right? And it’s so fun for us to watch a celeb-fueled family night out when the mini me’s rule the day! Little Princess Ariels and mini Peter Parkers hit the red carpets in May 2023 for The Little Mermaid and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres! These Black celeb kids were adorable, all dressed up to be out past their bedtimes.
Tia Mowry and Cairo
Tia Mowry and her daughter, Cairo, 5, stepped out to The Little Mermaid premiere in Los Angeles for a mommy-daughter date!
Jordin Sparks and DJ
American Idol winner Jordin Sparks brought her son, DJ, 4, to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere in costumes! How cute!
Russell, Nina, and Noah Westbrook
Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina, brought their son Noah, 6, to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere. The couple also share twin daughters Skye and Jordyn, who did not attend.
Offset, Kulture, and Kalea
Proud father of five, Offset, had a daddy-daughter night at The Little Mermaid premiere with his daughters Kalea Marie, 8, and Kulture, 4. Look at these adorable little princesses!
Kyla Pratt, Lyric, and Liyah Kirkpatrick
Actress Kyla Pratt was cute and comfy on the carpet with her daughters, Lyric, 12, and Liyah, 9, for The Little Mermaid premiere.
Rico Nasty and Cameron
Rapper Rico Nasty wore coordinating outfits with her mini-me son, Cameron, for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.
Omarion, A’mei, and Megaa
Omarion took his kids whom he shares with Apryl Jones, A’mei, 7, and Megaa, 8, to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere. They’ve grown up so much and steal has their daddy’s face!
Kenya Moore and Brooklyn
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn, 4, wore matching dresses to The Little Mermaid premiere!
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ariah
Ahhhhhh. Look at these gorgeous dresses! Tamera Mowry-Housley had a mommy-and-me night with her daughter, Ariah, 7, to The Little Mermaid premiere. Tamera also has a 10-year-old son, Aden.
Draymond Green, Hazel Renee, Draymond Jamal, and Kyla
Draymond Green and Hazel Renee brought two of their four cute kids, Draymond Jamal, 6, and Kyla to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.
Garcelle Beauvais, Jaid Nilon, and Jax Nilon
Actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais was joined on the red carpet by her 15-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid Nilon for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere. Garcelle also has a 31-year-old son named Oliver.
DDG and Woo Wop
Halle Bailey’s boyfriend, rapper DDG brought his nephew Woo Wop, 7, to The Little Mermaid premiere.
Adina Porter and Jourdan Madison
Actress Adina Porter was joined by her daughter Jourdan Porter on the red carpet for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.
Tia Mowry and Cree
Whoa! Tia Mowry’s son, Cree, 11, is almost the same height as his mother! The two attended the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere in Los Angeles.
Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian
Rapper Wiz Khalifa brought his son, Sebastian, 10, whom he shares with Amber Rose, to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.
Allison Holker, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia
Allison Holker brought her kids to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere in one of their first public appearances with all the children since the passing of her husband, tWitch in 2022. Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, were all smiles for the night out!
Eric Benét, Manuela Testolini, Lucia, and Amoura
Singer Eric Benét brought his beautiful daughters with his wife Manuela Testolini, Lucia, 11, and Amoura, 8, to The Little Mermaid premiere.