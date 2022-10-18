Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion may be thee official Hot Girl Coach, but as she so famously put it: “bad bitches have bad days too.” This fact was put on full display over the weekend during her Saturday Night Live appearance where she performed her song “Anxiety” off her latest album Traumazine and was visibly emotional when rapping a line about her mother.

And it’s perhaps because Thee Stallion is so tapped into her mental health and wellness that she’s set out to help anybody struggling with mental health issues get the help they need by providing an online archive with resources specifically targeted towards Black and LGBTQ+ folks. As previously reported by The Root, the website contains links to several free therapy organizations, crisis hotlines, and resources specifically for LGBTQIA+ folks of color and Black men and women.

The “Body” rapper has been open about her own mental health journey stemming from the passing her mother, father and grandmother and the traumatizing shooting she experienced in 2020.

“I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’” she told Henson, according to BuzzFeed. “And I just started learning that it’s ok to ask for help. And it’s ok to want to go get therapy.”

She later added, “I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever. I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have...when I was Megan, and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now.”