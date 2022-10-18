In observance of World Mental Health Day last week, we here at The Root felt it fitting to reflect on a handful of Black celebs who’ve been transparent about their mental health struggles and their journeys to getting better. Despite the increasing number and access to therapy for Black folks in this country, broaching the topic of mental health and getting the necessary help for it is still challenging for some. Hopefully, by seeing the openness from those in the public eye, it’ll inspire the rest of us to have those important private conversations with those we love and care about the most in order to jumpstart true healing and restoration.
Trigger Warning: This articles mentions instances of suicidal ideation and sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. You can also call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline by dialing 988.