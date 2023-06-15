“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?? I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud,” Palmer tweeted.

According to current TSA rules, passengers are allowed a “quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in your carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item.” You may have learned that lesson the hard way if you ever had to dump your favorite hair products or body wash at a security checkpoint. However, exceptions are in place for formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler food, which TSA is supposed to remove from a passenger’s carry-on and screen separately.

But Twitter came to Palmer’s defense, calling out Houston airport workers for not giving her golden nectar the respect it deserves.

One user tweeted, “Show some love for breast feeding mothers!!! Shame on you Houston airport!!!” And another, “Girl you had 16oz of pure pumped tity milk. First off congratulations.. Second off, yes it should be a crime to not treat it as liquid gold.”

For the sake of little Leodis and everyone else on Palmer’s flight, TSA agents at the Houston airport should have just let this one go.