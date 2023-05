Celebrities are just like us. That is, unless you’re talking about the celebrities who are in amazing shape and have barely any body fat.

We wanted to know how Angela Bassett, Boris Kodjoe, Halle Berry and other Black stars over 40 manage to keep themselves looking great and seem to be aging in reverse, so we scoured the Internet for the secrets to their fitness success.

We already know that Black don’t crack, but these celebs are taking that expression to a whole new level.