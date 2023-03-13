The Best Black Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party 2023

What do we love most about Oscars night beside the ceremony? The after-party looks of course! Black celebs who attended the awards and others stepped out for the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Who do you think looked the best?
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion made her return to red carpets at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing this black strapless Bach Mai gown with Gismondi 1754 jewelry. We missed you, Meg!
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett may not have taken home the Oscar, but she was all smiles after the ceremony in this red Moschino pantsuit!
Ruth E. Carter
Two-time Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter wore this strapless, fitted cream gown with woven detailing and matching earring, and the best accessory, her Oscar!
Sabrina and Idris Elba
Sabrina and Idris Elba were the hottest couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sabrina wore a stunning multicolored beaded dress with a corset bodice. Idris wore this forest green suit with a geometric jacket.
Lori Harvey
Fashionista Lori Harvey wore this gold and cream ensemble to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Usher
Usher wore this oversized white suit with an asymmetrical collar and diamond embroidery on the pants leg.
Anok Yai
This pinky-red dress was the perfect look for one of the most popular models this season, Anok Yai.
Lakeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice
Actor Lakeith Stanfield and his model fiancée Kasmere Trice were twinning with all-black suits at the Vanity Fair party!
Naomi Ackie
I Wanna Dance with Somebody’s Naomi Ackie looked fabulous in this hooded pink gown with spike detailing and cutouts!
Ziwe
One of our favorite tv personalities, Ziwe, popped out in this two-piece green skirt set. Loving the updo!
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B simply does not “miss” on a red carpet! Cardi wore this bright red strapless gown by Robert Wun.
Lucien Laviscount
This might be one of the boldest and best male looks for the Vanity Fair party! Lucien Laviscount wore this corset on top of a sleeveless vest, chunky bedazzled neckline, gloves, velvet pants, and chunky shoes! Bravo!
Yara Shahidi
Our Tinkerbell, Yara Shahidi, walked the Vanity Fair carpet in this red and cream Bottega Veneta dress. The gloves were a lovely accessory!
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor is one of the best in the game when it comes to mixing traditionally masculine and feminine clothing! Love this!
Danielle Deadwyler
Till’s Danielle Deadwyler wore this fabulous off-the-runway Versace mini dress with Pomellato jewelry. I’m obsessed with the blue pop-of-color gloves!
Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook
The Westbrooks wore perfectly tailored Thom Browne suits to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, was giving us old Hollywood in this velvet floor-length gown and dramatic sleeves that left a train behind her. Beautiful!
Savannah James
Savannah James stepped out on her own wearing this form-fitting white dress and perfectly styled hair. Lebron James is a lucky man!
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara wore this ultra-sheer halter dress, with a tiny black undergarment underneath! Her hubby, Russell Wilson, wore a standard black velvet suit with a blue jewel for a little color.
Kerry Washington
This vintage Donna Karan champagne-colored, spaghetti strap was made for Kerry Washington!
Quinta Brunson
Award-winning actress and writer Quinta Brunson has been killing it lately with her looks, especially with this flower-detailed Dolce & Gabbana gown!
Donald Glover
Actor and music artist Donald Glover looks as cool as ever in this Alexander McQueen suit!
Dominique Thorne
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Dominique Thorne killed this lace dress with cutouts by PatBO and beautifully styled red locs for the Vanity Fair party!
Jay Ellis
Let’s admit it. Jay Ellis can get away with wearing just about anything and still look handsome, but we appreciate it anytime a man wears a funky coat on red carpets!
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe wore this sheer bodice, hip cutout, and velvet skirt with a train by Area. Beautiful!
Tessa Thompson
Moschino killed this dress! Creed III’s Tessa Thompson wore this tuxedo gown with roses on the chest, this look is to die for!
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope loves a flare-leg suit and it always looks good! The giant cuffs and exposed chest make the look pop!
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox was absolutely snatched in this black one-sleeve gown for the Vanity Fair party. The hair is also so on point!
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana wore this gold super cropped, sheer top with Cartier jewels and a black floor-length skirt.
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey held hands once again on the red carpet looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Tracee Ellis Ross
You can always bet that Tracee Ellis Ross will shut down a carpet. Every part of the outfit is out of this world! Love, love, love!
Winnie Harlow
Model Winnie Harlow was pretty in pink for the Vanity Fair party!
Naomi Campbell
Our favorite supermodel Naomi Campbell strutted across the Vanity Fair carpet in this Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. Wow!
Jodie Turner-Smith
British actress Jodie Turner-Smith continues to serve look after look. She wore a Gucci gown and red glitter lips on the Vanity Fair Oscars carpet.
Brian Tyree Henry
Oscar-nominated Brian Tyree Henry looked dapper in this black with a gold pattern jacket and gold necklaces for the after-party!