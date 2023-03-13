The Best Black Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party 2023

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion is back and looking better than ever, as well as other Black favorites!

By
Amira Castilla
Photo: Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images), Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images), Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor (Getty Images)

What do we love most about Oscars night beside the ceremony? The after-party looks of course! Black celebs who attended the awards and others stepped out for the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Who do you think looked the best?

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion made her return to red carpets at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing this black strapless Bach Mai gown with Gismondi 1754 jewelry. We missed you, Meg!

Angela Bassett

Photo: Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett may not have taken home the Oscar, but she was all smiles after the ceremony in this red Moschino pantsuit!

Ruth E. Carter

Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor (Getty Images)

Two-time Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter wore this strapless, fitted cream gown with woven detailing and matching earring, and the best accessory, her Oscar!

Sabrina and Idris Elba

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Sabrina and Idris Elba were the hottest couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sabrina wore a stunning multicolored beaded dress with a corset bodice. Idris wore this forest green suit with a geometric jacket.

Lori Harvey

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Fashionista Lori Harvey wore this gold and cream ensemble to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Usher

Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor (Getty Images)

Usher wore this oversized white suit with an asymmetrical collar and diamond embroidery on the pants leg.

Anok Yai

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

This pinky-red dress was the perfect look for one of the most popular models this season, Anok Yai.

Lakeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor Lakeith Stanfield and his model fiancée Kasmere Trice were twinning with all-black suits at the Vanity Fair party!

Naomi Ackie

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

I Wanna Dance with Somebody’s Naomi Ackie looked fabulous in this hooded pink gown with spike detailing and cutouts!

Ziwe

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

One of our favorite tv personalities, Ziwe, popped out in this two-piece green skirt set. Loving the updo!

Cardi B

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper Cardi B simply does not “miss” on a red carpet! Cardi wore this bright red strapless gown by Robert Wun.

Lucien Laviscount

Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor (Getty Images)

This might be one of the boldest and best male looks for the Vanity Fair party! Lucien Laviscount wore this corset on top of a sleeveless vest, chunky bedazzled neckline, gloves, velvet pants, and chunky shoes! Bravo!

Yara Shahidi

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Our Tinkerbell, Yara Shahidi, walked the Vanity Fair carpet in this red and cream Bottega Veneta dress. The gloves were a lovely accessory!

Teyana Taylor

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is one of the best in the game when it comes to mixing traditionally masculine and feminine clothing! Love this!

Danielle Deadwyler

Photo: Lionel Hahn / Contributor (Getty Images)

Till’s Danielle Deadwyler wore this fabulous off-the-runway Versace mini dress with Pomellato jewelry. I’m obsessed with the blue pop-of-color gloves!

Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

The Westbrooks wore perfectly tailored Thom Browne suits to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Natalia Bryant

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, was giving us old Hollywood in this velvet floor-length gown and dramatic sleeves that left a train behind her. Beautiful!

Savannah James

Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Savannah James stepped out on her own wearing this form-fitting white dress and perfectly styled hair. Lebron James is a lucky man!

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Ciara wore this ultra-sheer halter dress, with a tiny black undergarment underneath! Her hubby, Russell Wilson, wore a standard black velvet suit with a blue jewel for a little color.

Kerry Washington

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

This vintage Donna Karan champagne-colored, spaghetti strap was made for Kerry Washington!

Quinta Brunson

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Award-winning actress and writer Quinta Brunson has been killing it lately with her looks, especially with this flower-detailed Dolce & Gabbana gown!

Donald Glover

Photo: Lionel Hahn / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor and music artist Donald Glover looks as cool as ever in this Alexander McQueen suit!

Dominique Thorne

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Dominique Thorne killed this lace dress with cutouts by PatBO and beautifully styled red locs for the Vanity Fair party!

Jay Ellis

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Let’s admit it. Jay Ellis can get away with wearing just about anything and still look handsome, but we appreciate it anytime a man wears a funky coat on red carpets!

Janelle Monáe

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe wore this sheer bodice, hip cutout, and velvet skirt with a train by Area. Beautiful!

Tessa Thompson

Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Moschino killed this dress! Creed III’s Tessa Thompson wore this tuxedo gown with roses on the chest, this look is to die for!

Jeremy Pope

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope loves a flare-leg suit and it always looks good! The giant cuffs and exposed chest make the look pop!

Laverne Cox

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Actress Laverne Cox was absolutely snatched in this black one-sleeve gown for the Vanity Fair party. The hair is also so on point!

Zoe Saldana

Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana wore this gold super cropped, sheer top with Cartier jewels and a black floor-length skirt.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey held hands once again on the red carpet looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor (Getty Images)

You can always bet that Tracee Ellis Ross will shut down a carpet. Every part of the outfit is out of this world! Love, love, love!

Winnie Harlow

Photo: Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Winnie Harlow was pretty in pink for the Vanity Fair party!

Naomi Campbell

Photo: Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Our favorite supermodel Naomi Campbell strutted across the Vanity Fair carpet in this Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. Wow!

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith continues to serve look after look. She wore a Gucci gown and red glitter lips on the Vanity Fair Oscars carpet.

Brian Tyree Henry

Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated Brian Tyree Henry looked dapper in this black with a gold pattern jacket and gold necklaces for the after-party!

