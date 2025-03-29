Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder's Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories

2 / 12
Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock Inside His Church Until They Donate $40,000, and the Internet Drags Him to Hell Over It
Marvin Sapp's name is trending all over social media, but it's not for a new gospel hit. In fact, it's for a recent fundraising plea that's got some in the church community and on the internet heated! - Shanelle Genai
Malik Yoba made quite the announcement on social media that had some fans scratching their heads. Yoba's bizarre online rant lead to some interesting reactions from people who both agreed and disagreed with the actor's position, in addition to those who say he was simply being sarcastic. - Noah A. McGee
Grant Ellis, the new Black "Bachelor" has finally finished his season and given his final rose to the woman who'll soon be his wife. And let's just say social media isn't too thrilled over his pick. - Shanelle Genai
Omari Hardwick Wasn’t About to Let Aaron Pierre’s ‘Mufasa’ Spirit Tunnel Dance Outdo His...But Who Did It Better??
As Jonathan Majors begins to rebuild his Hollywood career in the aftermath of his domestic dispute trial, in which he was found guilty of reckless assault, others aren't so confident in his return. In fact, many on social think the former Marvel star will do an about face and go back to dating white women once he gets back where he wants to be. Some also feel as if he's only manipulating people to get back in the industry's good graces. - Shanelle Genai
Whoa! An Unhappy Nia Long Allegedly Puts Hands on Sherri Shepherd on the Red Carpet, Here’s What We Know
While the opening night of Denzel Washington's "Othello" on Broadway over the weekend brought out all the stars, it appears it brought out some celebrity shade for Sherri Shepherd and Nia Long. Don't worry...we'll explain. - Shanelle Genai
Gayle King, a well-respected journalist, isn't one to make headlines for negative feelings. However, a new report centered around some changes at her job at CBS are about to change that. And what's inside might make you understand where she'd coming from. - Shanelle Genai
The former Calabasas residence of music icon Stevie Wonder, where he resided in the early 2000s with his then-wife Kai Millard and their children, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $15 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. - Noah A. McGee
Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s Son Breaks Silence For the First Time Following His Mother’s Death, and He Has All the Smoke
Angie Stone and D'Angelo's son is finally speaking out after the shocking death of the "I Wish I Didn't Miss You" singer. Although he was emotional in his words, the young R&B singer was also upset with how some people have handled her passing. - Noah A. McGee
Wait, That Gorgeous Black Girl Rapping With ‘Al Bundy’ AKA Ed O’Neill on A Viral Tiktok Is His What? Oh, There’s More...
If you spend enough time scrolling through TikTok, you'll find more videos of dancing dads and daughters than you can count, including some so cringeworthy you'll want to forget you saw them. But if you have eight seconds to spare, you're going to want to check out a new post from @clair3on3ill and her dad, actor Ed O'Neill. - Angela Johnson