White Men Can't Jump Stars Teyana Taylor & Sinqua Walls Play "My Favorite Things"
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder's Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder's Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images), Arturo Holmes (Getty Images), Disney/Ricky Middlesworth, Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images), Dia Dipasupil; Alekandra London (Getty Images), Monica Schipper (Getty Images), Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images), Jason Kempin // Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET (Getty Images), Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images), Screenshot: The Jennifer Hudson Show
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock Inside His Church Until They Donate $40,000, and the Internet Drags Him to Hell Over It

Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock Inside His Church Until They Donate $40,000, and the Internet Drags Him to Hell Over It

Marvin Sapp attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marvin Sapp attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images)

Marvin Sapp’s name is trending all over social media, but it’s not for a new gospel hit. In fact, it’s for a recent fundraising plea that’s got some in the church community and on the internet heated! - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Former Hearthrob Malik Yoba Says He No Longer Identifies as a ‘Black Man’ But A ...

Former Hearthrob Malik Yoba Says He No Longer Identifies as a ‘Black Man’ But A ...

Image for article titled Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Malik Yoba made quite the announcement on social media that had some fans scratching their heads. Yoba’s bizarre online rant lead to some interesting reactions from people who both agreed and disagreed with the actor’s position, in addition to those who say he was simply being sarcastic. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The Internet Is Losing It Over Black ‘Bachelor’ Grant Ellis’ Pick for His Wife

The Internet Is Losing It Over Black ‘Bachelor’ Grant Ellis’ Pick for His Wife

Image for article titled Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories
Photo: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Grant Ellis, the new Black “Bachelor” has finally finished his season and given his final rose to the woman who’ll soon be his wife. And let’s just say social media isn’t too thrilled over his pick. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Omari Hardwick Wasn’t About to Let Aaron Pierre’s ‘Mufasa’ Spirit Tunnel Dance Outdo His...But Who Did It Better??

Omari Hardwick Wasn’t About to Let Aaron Pierre’s ‘Mufasa’ Spirit Tunnel Dance Outdo His...But Who Did It Better??

Omari Hardwick and Aaron Pierre
Omari Hardwick and Aaron Pierre
Screenshot: The Jennifer Hudson Show

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues to welcome their famous guests with a fun twist. Before each celebrity makes their way to the stage, staff and crew clap, cheer, dance, and sing in the “spirit tunnel,” often recreating songs relevant to the guests. - Angela Wilson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Black Tiktokers: ‘Snow-Bunny-Loving Jonathan Majors Is Playing In All Our Black Faces’ And Meagan’s

Black Tiktokers: ‘Snow-Bunny-Loving Jonathan Majors Is Playing In All Our Black Faces’ And Meagan’s

Jonathan Majors attends the Special Screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Jonathan Majors attends the Special Screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

As Jonathan Majors begins to rebuild his Hollywood career in the aftermath of his domestic dispute trial, in which he was found guilty of reckless assault, others aren’t so confident in his return. In fact, many on social think the former Marvel star will do an about face and go back to dating white women once he gets back where he wants to be. Some also feel as if he’s only manipulating people to get back in the industry’s good graces. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Whoa! An Unhappy Nia Long Allegedly Puts Hands on Sherri Shepherd on the Red Carpet, Here’s What We Know

Whoa! An Unhappy Nia Long Allegedly Puts Hands on Sherri Shepherd on the Red Carpet, Here’s What We Know

Sherri Shepherd, left; Nia Long.
Sherri Shepherd, left; Nia Long.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil; Alekandra London (Getty Images)

While the opening night of Denzel Washington’s “Othello” on Broadway over the weekend brought out all the stars, it appears it brought out some celebrity shade for Sherri Shepherd and Nia Long. Don’t worry...we’ll explain. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Gayle King Is Reportedly ‘Livid’ With CBS and We’ve Got the Tea on Why

Gayle King Is Reportedly ‘Livid’ With CBS and We’ve Got the Tea on Why

Gayle King attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Gayle King attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

Gayle King, a well-respected journalist, isn’t one to make headlines for negative feelings. However, a new report centered around some changes at her job at CBS are about to change that. And what’s inside might make you understand where she’d coming from. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

A Look Inside Stevie Wonder’s Lavish Los Angeles Home

A Look Inside Stevie Wonder’s Lavish Los Angeles Home

Image for article titled Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

The former Calabasas residence of music icon Stevie Wonder, where he resided in the early 2000s with his then-wife Kai Millard and their children, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $15 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s Son Breaks Silence For the First Time Following His Mother’s Death, and He Has All the Smoke

Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s Son Breaks Silence For the First Time Following His Mother’s Death, and He Has All the Smoke

Image for article titled Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories
Photo: Jason Kempin // Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET (Getty Images)

Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s son is finally speaking out after the shocking death of the “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” singer. Although he was emotional in his words, the young R&B singer was also upset with how some people have handled her passing. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Wait, That Gorgeous Black Girl Rapping With ‘Al Bundy’ AKA Ed O’Neill on A Viral Tiktok Is His What? Oh, There’s More...

Wait, That Gorgeous Black Girl Rapping With ‘Al Bundy’ AKA Ed O’Neill on A Viral Tiktok Is His What? Oh, There’s More...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Ed O’Neill attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for FX’s “Clipped” at Regal LA Live on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Ed O’Neill attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for FX’s “Clipped” at Regal LA Live on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

If you spend enough time scrolling through TikTok, you’ll find more videos of dancing dads and daughters than you can count, including some so cringeworthy you’ll want to forget you saw them. But if you have eight seconds to spare, you’re going to want to check out a new post from @clair3on3ill and her dad, actor Ed O’Neill. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12