Marvin Sapp Traps His Flock to Get $40,000, Black Bachelor Grant Ellis Pick, Malik Yoba No Longer Identifies as a Black Man, Nia Long Put Hands on Sherri Shepherd, a Look Inside Stevie Wonder's Mansion and Other Entertainment Stories

As Jonathan Majors begins to rebuild his Hollywood career in the aftermath of his domestic dispute trial, in which he was found guilty of reckless assault, others aren’t so confident in his return. In fact, many on social think the former Marvel star will do an about face and go back to dating white women once he gets back where he wants to be. Some also feel as if he’s only manipulating people to get back in the industry’s good graces. - Shanelle Genai Read More