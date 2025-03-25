Why Black TikTokers Say 'Snow-Bunny'- Loving Jonathan Majors Is Playing In All Our Black Faces

As Jonathan Majors begins to rebuild his Hollywood career in the aftermath of his domestic dispute trial, in which he was found guilty of reckless assault, others aren’t so confident in his return. In fact, many on social think the former Marvel star will do an about face and go back to dating white women once he gets back where he wants to be. Some also feel as if he’s only manipulating people to get back in the industry’s good graces.

That's So Randome With Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai CC Share Subtitles Off

English Spoiler Alert! Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai Spill Juicy Details About ‘Harlem’ Season 3

As we previously told you, less than two weeks ago, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Majors that saw the actor — who is promoting his new film “Magazine Dreams” — speak at length about how he’s been navigating his career nowadays. The interview covered a lot of ground but ended on a hopeful note with Majors expressing his desire to still be a successful, working actor in the future.

Advertisement

However, just three days later Rolling Stone released bombshell audio of the actor seemingly admitting to “aggressing” his then-girlfriend and accuser in his trial, Grace Jabarri. Less than 24 hours later, headlines shifted yet again when the news broke out that Majors and his current fiance Meagan Good had officially tied the knot and were now husband and wife. What followed were a myriad of interviews from Majors on major Black or Black-centric outlets including “The Breakfast Club,” “Sherri,” “Complex and more that all did well to provide the Creed III star to speak his peace, express his remorse and tell his story of “rebirth” and redemption.

Advertisement

But, let the folks on TikTok tell it, all of his recent appearances and even his nuptials are all a manipulative tactic to restore his status as Hollywood leading man before he goes back and switches up on everyone once again.

Advertisement

“Jonathan Majors Is On a Sympathy Tour”

Advertisement

As noted by TikTok user SincerelyMaxxDotcom, she believes that Majors is using the Black media to garner sympathy for him. She also believes that his moves are “suspicious” and “psychologically abusive.”

“Let’s be for real, Jonathan Majors is on a sympathy Black media tour,” she said. “It’s clear to me that he and his team are using who they think are Black, influential celebrities to gain support and help him get his career back.”

Advertisement

She went on to say that the difference between other Black starts who’ve fallen from grace like “Scandal’s” Columbus Short and “The Chi’s” Jason Mitchell and Majors is that the two former men took a break from the spotlight to have the appearance that they’ve learned their lesson and are now back and ready to pick up where they left off. Majors, she alleges, is trying to make his comeback in a much shorter timeline and doesn’t care how it affects those closest to him

“Jonathan Majors Is Mastering His Craft of Manipulation”

Advertisement

As far as user BonnetBusiness is concerned, she called out the manipulation she believes Majors is exercising over Good and the industry and called into question the pattern of men who tend to gravitate towards Black women when they’re at their lowest.

“Have you ever asked yourself why he didn’t look your way when he was at his prime? Why do y’all let men do that? Y’all let these men scoop you up and all of a sudden you his type because he’s at his lowest but when he’s at his prime—he never looked your way. Honey, it’s not about love,” she said.

Advertisement

She went on to explain that because Majors allegedly manipulated his last girlfriend, it shouldn’t be that far-fetched to believe that he could be doing the same thing to Good. She also condemned the fact that Good was OK with losing major deals at the expense of keeping him in her life and said that she wouldn’t be surprised if the two got a divorce if or when the “Devotion” star recovers from it all.

Jonathan Majors Is Gonna Leave Meagan Good and Go Back to Dating White Women Once He Bounces Back

Advertisement

Per TikTok user Shawnna Jonnell, she believes that Majors is biding time in his marriage to Good until he gets back where he wants to be in Hollywood and that the minute he does—he’s going to drop her and go back to dating white women. Jonnell also believed that their marriage wouldn’t last beyond a year as Black women aren’t his preference. She also went on to say that this wasn’t a case of Majors finding true happiness with a Black women and that he’ll soon return to dating white women once he fully recovers.

“Black women stop putting on your cape and becoming Captain Save-A-Nigga-. We cannot save them men, they have to save themselves,” she said. “He is using Meagan Good, financially, emotionally, mentally. She might as well call herself a scrub daddy the way she’d going around helping him clean up his image, OK?”

Advertisement

“Jonathan Majors Can’t Wait to Go Back to Snow-Bunny Hopping”

Advertisement

When it comes to user Alekcis Iwiye, she feels that Majors is pissed that he really isn;t into Black women like Good and is counting down the days until he can go back to being with “snow bunnies,” a.k.a. white women.

“I know Jonathan Majors can’t wait until he goes back to snow bunny sliding. I know he can’t wait. He’s not into this relationship at all. [It’s] probably PR, I don’t know, to be honest,” she said.

Advertisement

She also went onto say that she felt some Black people were quick to give Majors grace in this situation due to historical instances where Black men were lied on by white women and suffered severe consequences and death in some cases. Due to that, Iwiye argued that that makes some Black folks less willing to call out the bad behavior. She also claimed that the aforementioned audio would now keep Majors linked to Black women for a long time, thus pushing his desire to return to dating white women that much further.