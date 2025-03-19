Kanye West Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Babies On Social Media And The Internet Goes Off

Social media is losing its mind after Kanye West made it his mission to make enemies of everyone in the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, and Future. However, his most explosive comments were about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children.

Fashion Designer B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé, Brandy & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers CC Share Subtitles Off

English B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers | My Family Story

West’s rant against the power couple began late Tuesday night when he made some insane allegations about Hov and Queen Bey’s twins, Rumi and Sir. He wrote in a now-deleted post, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE. IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

Advertisement

He later added more in a separate post.

“I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN AND JERRY LORENZO’S FAMILY DOWN BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON. I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. F**K THE WORLD. REAL TALK. F**K EEEEVVEEERREEE BODY.”

Advertisement

To the surprise of no one, Ye did not end his rant there and also attacked Hov by downplaying the role he played in his career success by writing, “DAME DASH SIGNED ME BTW. NOT JAY Z.”

Advertisement

His posts on Jay and Bey ended with a tweet that read, “CONCERNING THE JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ TWEET N-GGAS SAID I WOUKD REGRET IT. NOOOO. I REGRET TAKING IT DOWN. MY TWITTER IS A ONE WAY CONVERSION.”

Social media reaction

Although West deleted his posts related to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, social media had already caught wind of everything the Chicago rapper posted

Advertisement

Advertisement

@_henrock wrote on X, “If Kanye tweeting about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s kids is the one thing that makes you decide you’re done with him then I have no idea what to tell you.”

@taterTATi__ posted, “you know what’s crazy? this, not the nazi stuff, not the anti-black stuff. this is what’s gonna get industry people to stop fucking with kanye. and i don’t mean the fact that ye attacked children. it’s the fact that he attacked jayz children.”

Advertisement

@BpopeTV explained in a post, “Y’all should join me in ignoring Kanye West. Hip-Hop has passed him by. He’s got zero value musically or culturally anymore. He’s been a soulless , twisted phantom of his old self for awhile. Every quote just gives him what he craves more than anything: to be noticed.”

Even Playboi Carti joined the Ye criticism and wrote in a post early Wednesday morning, “STFU @kanyewest.”

Advertisement

Ye’s rant on Jay and Bey also happened to overshadow the release of his latest album, “BULLY,” which he released Tuesday night as a short film.