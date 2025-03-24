Gayle King Is Reportedly 'Livid' With CBS and We've Got the Tea on Why

Gayle King, a well-respected journalist, isn’t one to make headlines for negative feelings. However, a new report centered around some changes at her job at CBS are about to change that. And what’s inside might make you understand where she’d coming from.

According to the reports, King’s ill feelings stem from the network’s recent decision to allegedly move the show from the Times Square studio back to the CBS Broadcast Center on Manhattan’s West Side. Per Atlanta Black Star, the old studio isn’t as nice as the one King currently films in and would be deemed a downgrade. It also looks to be a strategic move to cut costs as CBS’s parent company, Paramount, gets closer to a potential acquisition by Skydance Media to the tune of $28 billion.

Now, it appears CBS choice isn’t sitting too well with King, who was also reportedly blindsided by the news.

“Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack. She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal,” an insider close to King said. “She made it very clear — she’s not going to be shoved into some dingy little room. She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions.”

Added one other source, “This is the final insult. Gayle is done putting up with this. She’s got Oprah in her corner, she has options, and she’s not afraid to use them.”

King opted to renew her contract with CBS back in September 2024 and has a lot to do before her role expires including a trip to space. But if things aren’t all good on the home front—she may want to rethink putting her life on the line and flying into the unknown.