What?? Fans Are Shocked By This Viral TikTok Featuring 'Al Bundy' Ed O'Neill and His Daughter For This One Reason

If you spend enough time scrolling through TikTok, you’ll find more videos of dancing dads and daughters than you can count, including some so cringeworthy you’ll want to forget you saw them. But if you have eight seconds to spare, you’re going to want to check out a new post from @clair3on3ill and her dad, actor Ed O’Neill.

In the short video, Claire is seen lip-synching to 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” And while you might find it funny that a beautiful young Black woman is mouthing the words to the infamous Bad Boy diss track, we promise that what happens next will take you out. O’Neill appears in the frame to sing along with his daughter without missing a beat.

“This was his idea,” she captioned the post.

Check the video out for yourself here:

The clip has received close to 10 million likes and thousands of comments from viewers who are equally shocked that Ed O’Neill is a 2Pac fan and that the guy who played Al Bundy on “Married With Children” is married to a Black woman and has Black children. In fact, O’Neill has been married to actress Catherine Rusoff, who has appeared in episodes of “Married With Children” and “Highway to Heaven” since 1986. The couple shares two daughters, Sophia and Claire.

“Absolutely NO ONE saw this coming 😭😭😭😭😭,” wrote someone in the comments.

The TikTok even got a reaction from O’Neill’s “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland.

“I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG 😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Many of the shocked fans commented on the irony that O’Neill’s real-life daughter shares the same first name as his “Modern Family” character, Jay Pritchett’s, daughter Claire. But there were plenty who were adamant that he will always be remembered for playing the hilariously miserable Al Bundy on “Married With Children” from 1987 to 1997.

“If you called that man Jay from Modern Family, then I need you to go stand in a damn corner because he was Al Bundy from married with children first 😏” wrote one commenter.

Whether you call him Al or Jay, some commenters weren’t surprised at all that Ed O’Neill would get down like that.

“U could tell by his roles he was a real one bt now this 100% confirms it,” wrote someone.