Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s Son Breaks Silence For the First Time Following His Mother’s Death, and He Has All the Smoke

Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s son is finally speaking out after the shocking death of the “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” singer. Although he was emotional in his words, the young R&B singer was also upset with how some people have handled her passing.

Over the weekend, in a lengthy post on Instagram, Swayvo Twain, born Michael Archer Jr., paid tribute to his mother, who shockingly died in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama.

In the caption, he wrote, “Hey mama, I ain’t want nothing, just wanted to say I love you ……. I know you up there enjoying your god body. I hope you got to see grandma and granddaddy …….i want you know how proud I am at the person you are…. I want you to know how much you inspired me every single day …… you never failed me ever ever….you never were a burden to me EVER … if I had to do it all again I wouldn’t change nothing.”

He continued, “im so grateful for the lessons that I learned from you, I hope to one day be as good to my kids as you were to me…..I just wanted to you to know that I got it from here , imma be okay.”

In his post, he also included a video where he called out people who have taken advantage of his mother.

“I seen it. We all seen it. Your actions were on full display,” said Twain. “But no more. Ya’ll folks do not get to use, you don’t get to take advantage, you don’t get to abuse my mother’s kindness and her heart no more.”

The narrative that Stone was taken advantage of is not a new one: Tyler Perry, who was selected to give the eulogy at her funeral, said he was frustrated that Stone never received fair compensation or recognition for all she contributed to the music industry.

In the weeks after her passing, resurfaced videos showed Stone discussing the people who were assigned to destroy her reputation. She also calls out Universal Music Group, claiming that they mishandled her royalties for years.