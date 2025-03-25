Whoa! An Unhappy Nia Long Allegedly Puts Hands on Sherri Shepherd on the Red Carpet, Here's What We Know

While the opening night of Denzel Washington’s “Othello” on Broadway over the weekend brought out all the stars, it appears it brought out some celebrity shade for Sherri Shepherd and Nia Long. Don’t worry...we’ll explain.

On Monday’s episode of Shepherd’s daytime talk show, she raved about the performance and attending the event. But things took a turn when she revealed to her viewers that she had a heated exchange with an “unnamed celebrity” before the show began.

“This unnamed celebrity actress who shall remain nameless — somebody grabs my arm and they forcefully turn me around. So I’m in a good mood, so I go ‘hi, what’s going on?’ Because I know her,” Shepherd explained. “And she says to me, she goes, ‘you been shading me a lot.’ That’s what she said to me. And I said to her... ‘No I haven’t.’ Because I was really confused. And she goes ‘yes you have’ and she just walked off.”

Shepherd went on to explain how the exchange angered her and prompted her to wait out in the ladies’ room during intermission of the play in the hopes that she’d run into this unnamed celebrity again and confront them for their behavior. Sadly, she was a no-show.

However, a source close to Page Six revealed that the “unnamed celebrity” is none other than ‘The Best Man” star. But while Long’s name is being floated around, a rep for her has yet to comment on the situation. Long herself has also remained silent.

Broadway Beef? Sherri’s Run-In at the Othello Premiere

Regardless, that’s not stopping Shepherd from speaking her peace about the whole ordeal.

“You don’t get to pull me and turn me around like we’re in a daggum cartoon and then walk away. So I would say to unnamed celebrity because you think I done shaded you which means you watch my show—I don’t know who you think I am,” Shephered said.

“I think you get me confused with somebody, one of the bloggers or the influencers because I know I didn’t shade you. [As a] matter of fact, when something scandalous came up about you, I was on your side when it happened.”

Shepherd ended her rant by inviting the unnamed celebrity on her show so they could hash things out but the internet has already decided who their pulling for in the beef.

“Nia Long could’ve grabbed Sherri by her damn wig & swung her around like a helicopter & I wouldn’t give a damn,” wrote one user.

“For Nia Long to confront you, you done did some shit. Sherri Shepherd count your days,” said another.

Added another, “Nia Long x Sherri Shepherd beef was not on my bingo card. 2025 is not letting up.”

“Not Nia Long wanted smoke with Sherri Shepard,” one other user joked.