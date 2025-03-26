The Internet Is Losing It Over Black 'Bachelor' Grant Ellis’ Pick for His Wife

Grant Ellis, the new Black “Bachelor” has finally finished his season and given his final rose to the woman who’ll soon be his wife. And let’s just say social media isn’t too thrilled over his pick.

During the finale episode on Monday, Ellis had to choose between two women: Litia Garr, a Black woman, and Julianna Pasquarosa, a white woman with Italian heritage. Sadly, for all those viewers who were rooting to finally see some #BlackLove come from the overwhelmingly white franchise, they got their hopes shattered when Ellis decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Pasquarosa instead of Garr.

And while that alone was upsetting to a certain portion of viewers, the overwhelming upset from franchise fans stemmed from the fact that they felt Ellis love-bombed Garr from the jump but ultimately picked a “party girl” because he wasn’t ready to be accountable and mature. However, Garr didn’t take the decision lying down and brought out multiple receipts of Ellis’ indecisiveness which only made viewers root for her even more.

Sadly, no matter what Garr said, it wasn’t enough to stop Ellis from choosing Pasquarosa over her. Once the news of their engagement began to hit the social media streets, audiences were quick to hop on X/Twitter with their thoughts.

“No. Litia was the real deal and he got scared because he knew he’d have to grow tf up if he chose her and he doesn’t want to. You can’t convince me otherwise,” wrote one user.

“I like Grant, but here is yet another man picking the ‘fun’ relationship,” said another.

“Litia is right, the switch up is crazy! One minute, he told her that he loves her and the next, he said that he’s not the right guy. Wow,” one other user noted.

Added another, “Watching Litia detail her interactions with Grant that occurred throughout the process, I understand why she was totally confused and angry about his final selection. He made her promises throughout the show that made her believe she would be selected.”