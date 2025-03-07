How Could Anyone Try to Do This To the Late Angie Stone's Memory?

As fans mourn the untimely passing of R&B singer-songwriter Angie Stone, a crowdfunding platform just shut down a phony fundraiser set up in her name. According to TMZ, GoFundMe pulled the plug on a fundraiser claiming to support Stone’s legacy. The campaign, which didn’t offer details about how the money would be used, raised over $12,000 before it was discovered.

The company confirmed to TMZ that all donations have been refunded and the organizer, listed as “Lenda Peers,” has been banned from setting up future campaigns on the site.

“GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and takes swift action against those who seek to take advantage of the generosity of our community,” a spokesperson said. “While cases of misuse are rare, donors and beneficiaries are fully protected by GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee. We are continuing to closely monitor the platform for any fundraisers related to the passing of Angie Stone and will remove those found to be in violation of our Terms of Service.”

Angie Stone, a Grammy-nominated singer, was killed in a March 1 car crash while traveling from Alabama to Atlanta, according to the Associated Press. Stone’s manager confirmed that just before 4:30 am the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van she was traveling in flipped over and was hit by a truck. The 63-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only fatality in the crash.

Stone’s family announced her passing on Instagram and honored the singer-songwriter known for chart-topping R&B hits like “No More Rain” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

“Angie was an example for black women and girls everywhere,” her family wrote in an Instagram post to fans. “[She] believed in giving back to her fans in the community with her foundation “Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone foundation.“

TMZ reported that Stone’s family is planning a public memorial in Atlanta to celebrate her life. The date and location have yet to be confirmed.