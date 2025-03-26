Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder's Lavish Los Angeles Home

The former Calabasas residence of music icon Stevie Wonder, where he resided in the early 2000s with his then-wife Kai Millard and their children, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $15 million. The sprawling 11,120 square-foot estate, steeped in musical history, offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Wonder’s legacy.

Advertisement

During his time at the property, Wonder, renowned for hits like “Superstition” and “Isn’t She Lovely,” undoubtedly filled the home with music and creativity, making it a haven for his family and a hub for artistic expression. The home’s current owner, Kai Millard, Wonder’s ex-wife, has decided to put the property on the market, opening the doors for a new owner to experience the grandeur and history of this remarkable residence.