'Glee' Star Amber Riley On Messing Up In Front Of Stevie Wonder, Plus Sequel To 'Single Black Female'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder's Lavish Los Angeles Home

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder's Lavish Los Angeles Home

The Calabasas mansion home where Wonder's children grew up is now being listed for $15 million.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

The former Calabasas residence of music icon Stevie Wonder, where he resided in the early 2000s with his then-wife Kai Millard and their children, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $15 million. The sprawling 11,120 square-foot estate, steeped in musical history, offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Wonder’s legacy.

Advertisement

During his time at the property, Wonder, renowned for hits like “Superstition” and “Isn’t She Lovely,” undoubtedly filled the home with music and creativity, making it a haven for his family and a hub for artistic expression. The home’s current owner, Kai Millard, Wonder’s ex-wife, has decided to put the property on the market, opening the doors for a new owner to experience the grandeur and history of this remarkable residence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Grassy lawn

Grassy lawn

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Greenery covered the walkway to the front door, but Wonder and his wife were not hesitant to add trees around their home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Walkway

Walkway

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Wonder and his wife weren’t afraid to implement trees around their home since the walkway is covered in greenery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Family room

Family room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Although Wonder only had two kids with Millard, Kailand, and Mandla, while they were married, he still had six other children to take care of. This is a perfect room for Wonder to talk to his entire family.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Dining room

Dining room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

For those nights when a special meal was prepped, this is where the Wonder family got together for dinner.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

This kitchen looks like it’s made for a professional chef as it has everything you need to make a feast for a large family.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Breakfast nook

Breakfast nook

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

While it’s not as sophisticated as the dining room, it’s still a nice area where Wonder and his family could enjoy breakfast.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Makeshift workspace

Makeshift workspace

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

This area was meant to be another dining room. However, Millard used the area as a place to make designs for her clothing business.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Master bedroom

Master bedroom

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

This spacious bedroom looks like it’s big enough to fit an entire family. However, for years now, it’s been where Millard has rested.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Seating area

Seating area

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Just across from the master bedroom, which is separated by a fireplace, is another massive seating area.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Walk-in closet

Walk-in closet

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Millard clearly wasn’t shy about buying luxury fashion brands, as we can see some Louis Vuitton and Loewe in her walk-in closet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Bathroom

Bathroom

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Maybe Wonder and Millard enjoyed baths more than showers? Either way, it’s a calm area where anyone can rest and relax.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Living room

Living room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

Just another huge seating area for Wonder and Millard to host family, friends, and other guests.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Piano room

Piano room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

This room almost feels too holy for us to see. One could only assume that there were some beautiful evenings when Wonder could be heard playing some amazing music on this piano.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Pool

Pool

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder&#39;s Lavish Los Angeles Home
Photo: JR FOTO

A huge pool is almost a requirement for any celebrity who has a mansion in the Los Angeles area.

Advertisement

16 / 16