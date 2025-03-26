Take a Peek Inside Stevie Wonder's Lavish Los Angeles Home

The former Calabasas residence of music icon Stevie Wonder, where he resided in the early 2000s with his then-wife Kai Millard and their children, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $15 million. The sprawling 11,120 square-foot estate, steeped in musical history, offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Wonder’s legacy.
During his time at the property, Wonder, renowned for hits like “Superstition” and “Isn’t She Lovely,” undoubtedly filled the home with music and creativity, making it a haven for his family and a hub for artistic expression. The home’s current owner, Kai Millard, Wonder’s ex-wife, has decided to put the property on the market, opening the doors for a new owner to experience the grandeur and history of this remarkable residence.