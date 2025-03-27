Hot Tea

Marvin Sapp Closes His Church Doors Until His Flock Donates $40,000, and the Internet Drags Him to Hell Over It

The popular gospel singer usually stays out of the headlines on social media, but his latest stunt trapping church members soared to the top of the timelines.

Shanelle Genai
Marvin Sapp attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marvin Sapp’s name is trending all over social media, but it’s not for a new gospel hit. In fact, it’s for a recent fundraising plea that’s got some in the church community and on the internet heated!

In a now-viral clip, the “Never Would’ve Made It” singer can be seen talking to a crowd of at least 1,000 church goers in Baltimore and admonishing them to all “sow a seed” to their church. While that’s standard procedure for any house of worship, where things went left is when Sapp ordered the ushers to literally close the doors of the church and to essentially not let anybody leave until they gave their money.

“I said close them doors. Ushers close the doors, close the doors. Close the doors,” Sapp said. “We all gon’ leave together. Y’all ain’t going no place but to the restaurant.”

He went on to say that he needed 1,000 inside the building and 1,000 people watching the service online to give $20, which would total a whopping $40,000. Later on the clip, Sapp urged all the pastors who were seated and standing onstage with him to give $100 instead of $20, citing the fact that it “costs to be up here.”

Naturally once the video made its way to the internet, folks on social media were quick to condemn the “Best In Me” singer for his actions.

“Marvin Sapp would’ve saw the worst in me! F*ck outta here,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Marvin Sapp was aggressive as hell. not hold the folks hostage begging for money…..baby i woulda been gone. sista minnie pearl woulda had to open them doors for me honey,” said another.

“Marvin Sapp would be getting Marvin SLAPPED if he held me hostage for money when he could go in the studio and make my annual salary in a couple months. That ain’t the work of the Lord,” one other user said.

Added another, “Marvin Sapp was on tiny desk with full Louie Vuitton outfit on. Maybe you should stop being luxury goods and put that back into your church instead holding your members for ransom.”