After the recent news of white celebs calling it quits like Tom Brady and Gisele, and Pete Davidson and Kim K, we have to shine a light on the Black celeb couples who are doing just fine.
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
The entertainment power couple, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson are still so much in love since meeting as Morehouse and Spelman as students in 1970. They are not only married but have worked together on several acting projects. They also have one daughter, Zoe Jackson.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham met in 1986. He proposed in 1992, but they decided that marriage just wasn’t in the plan. Nevertheless, they are still happily together.
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Our favorite First Couple, Barack and Michelle Obama, have been together for more than 30 years, having been married since October 1992. They were co-workers when they first met at a law firm in 1989. The rest is history. Oh, and they have two gorgeous and smart daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were married in 2014 after meeting seven years earlier at a Super Bowl party. Their relationship has been a mixed bag, from Wade having a child outside of their relationship, to dealing with criticism for protecting and accepting their daughter, Zaya, after coming out as transgender, but they have persevered.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Actors Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe first met in 1998 as students at Stanford University and eloped in 2006. They have worked on screen together a few times and have two children, Andrew and Amaré.
Russell Wilson and Ciarra
NFL player Russell Wilson and singer, Ciara, began dating in 2015. Their relationship has been in the spotlight from the beginning for their vocal Christian values, with some people begging for Ciara’s prayer: to find a husband that cherishes them as much as Russell cherishes her. Ciara had one child, Future Jr. with rapper, Future, before marriage. Now, the Wilsons have two children together, Sienna and Win.
Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington
Denzel and Pauletta Washington met in 1977 on the set of Wilma and after 3 marriage proposals, were wed in 1983. They have four children together, John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia, and all of them are actors!
Ayesha and Steph Curry
NBA player, Steph Curry, and author and television personality, Ayesha Curry, first met as teenagers at a church in North Carolina. They did not start dating until adulthood and were married in 2011. They have three children together Riley, Ryan, and Canon.
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Spike Lee and Tonya Lee met at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in 1992 and were married one year later in 1993. They have two children, Satchel and Jackson.
Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse
Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse keep a pretty private profile (probably the key to success). They have been married since 1995 and have two children, Grant and Paige.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Viola Davis prayed for her Prince Charming, Julius Tennon, and he appeared in her life a little over three weeks later. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and adopted a daughter, Genesis.
LeBron James and Savannah James
LeBron and Savannah James have been together ever since their high school days in Akron, Ohio. They got married in 2013 and have three children, Lebron “Bronny”, Bryce, and Zhuri.
Omar Epps and Keisha Epps
Omar and Keisha Epps got married in 2006. The singer and actor have two children together Amir and K’mari, and a daughter from Epp’s previous relationship, Aiyanna.
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett
The two beloved actors, Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett got married in October 1997, celebrating 25 years of marital bliss. They have two twin children together, Bronwyn and Slater.
LL Cool J and Simone Smith
LL Cool J met Simone Smith after being introduced on Easter by her cousin. They have been married since 1995. They have four children: Najee, Italia, Samaria, and Nina.
