Though Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall’s masterful portrayals of pastors who’ve fallen out of grace in the recently released film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, is getting rave reviews, fans may be surprised to know that there’s one big secret behind one of their most hilarious scenes.

To be specific, in the film, the two rap (word for word, might I add) Crime Mob’s famous hit “Knuck If You Buck.” It’s a Black Southern staple as far as I’m concerned, but in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Hall divulged to Charlamagne Tha God that neither she nor her costar had ever heard the song before filming.

“We never heard it. it’s embarrassing ,” Hall said, per Revolt. “My assistant in Atlanta was lik e, ‘Y ou gotta really sing her’ and the crew stayed extra [long[. Because it was a night shoot. And they were like, ‘W e wanna stay and watch y’all do it.’ And I said, ‘T his is real for them.’ I felt like we had a responsibility.”

Crime Mob’s Princess, who specifically rapped the turnt up verse that Hall recited, reposted the clip of Hall’s explanation and shot her shot at her to rap it live with her on the upcoming Millenium Tour—as well as Issa Rae.

“Aye @cthagod I was thinking maybe you can ask @morereginahall to rap it live when we come to Cali for #millenniumtour…. And you can tell your friend @issarae I’d love to be part of @rapshitonmax …. But keep it between us, thanks bro! #fortheculture,” she captioned in an Instagram post.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, starring Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall, Nicole Beharie and Conphidance is out in theaters now and available to stream on Peacock.