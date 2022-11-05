The 5th annual Critic’s Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television has announced its honorees. Hosted by Bill Bellamy, this year’s ceremony is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 in Los Angeles and will boast a handful of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars in recognition of their talents and contributions to the industry.

“The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin, per Deadline. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television, and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work

