Michelle Obama is going on tour! Today, Live Nation and Crown, an imprint of Random House, dropped the dates and cities for our Forever First Lady’s tour to promote her latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” which will be released to the public on November 15.



Live Nation is producing Obama’s six-city tour, “The Light We Carry: In Conversation With Michelle Obama,” which kicks off in Washington D.C. at Warner Theatre on November 15. From there, she stops in Philadelphia (November 18), Atlanta (December 3), Chicago (December 5) and San Francisco (December 10) before the big finale on December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

At each stop, the former First Lady will discuss her book, “The Light We Carry,” the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2018 bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” which was a mammoth success, selling 1.4 million copies in its first week and more copies than any other book published in the U.S. that year.

If you want your chance to soak up Mrs. Obama’s wisdom in person, you can register now through Monday, September 26, for the Verified Fan presale. That gives you a code you can use to buy tickets before the rest of the world gets access on Wednesday, September 28, at 10:00 AM.

“The Light We Carry” is a collection of stories and reflections on change, overcoming obstacles and facing challenges, drawn from Obama’s experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and First Lady. She’s basically showing the rest of us mere mortals how she manages to go high when the rest of the world seems to be going so low.



“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more,” she said.