Over the weekend, celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up—some u nfortunate news for lovers of reality television. But all of Black Twitter couldn’t help but think about Kanye West living his best life.



Unless you’ve been living under a rock, West has been at war with Davidson ever since the news came out that he was dating his ex-wife earlier this year. Ye could not stop posting and deleting posts on social media about “Skete” Davidson, Kardashian and the handling of his daughter.

Kanye thinking he was at war was not an exaggeration. In February, he photoshopped his face on a poster from the 2016 Marvel movie, Civil War, while also photoshopping the faces of everyone on his side and everyone on Davidson’s side. It was getting to a point where Kanye was looking obsessive.

But now social media no longer has to wonder what Kanye’s thinking now. He’s making sure everyone knows exactly what’s on his mind.

In a post on Instagram, West shared an image of a New York Times front page that reads, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

If you thought West couldn’t get any pettier, he also included a caption that read, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.” This is a direct reference to when Cudi replaced Kanye as the headliner for Rolling Loud Miami and people in the crowd threw bottles at him on stage, causing him to leave.

If this was a war, in his eyes, Kanye West came out the victor.

On Friday, amid the news that Kardashian and Davidson split, West’s fifth divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, quit her position as Kanye’s counsel. She told a Los Angeles county judge that her relationship with the Chicago rapper was fractured, according to Rolling Stone.

The divorce trial is set to start later this year on Dec. 14.

But it doesn’t matter, right Kanye? Your ex and your boyfriend broke up! Who needs an attorney when you’re celebrating the downfall of your ex’s relationship?

