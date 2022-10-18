Earlier this year, we told you about how Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick were joining forces for a new multi-part docuseries on ESPN. Now, it looks like we have a slightly better clue as to what to expect when the forthcoming project drops.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lee gave a mini update on how he plans on bringing the documentary to life, and that’s by staying true to what really went down in Kaepernick’s story.

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee explained over the weekend at the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala. “Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing. He still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.”

As far as when the untitled project will be ready? “It’ll probably be out before he plays [again],” Lee quipped.

As previously reported by The Root, the docuseries will be produced by Lee as a part of his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks production banner, Kaepernick, and former ESPN personality Jemele Hill. It willl feature an “unscripted deep dive” into Kaepernick’s life and career in the NFL “from his own POV.” Complete with extensive interviews and wide variety of never-before-seen archive video footage, this new series serves as the first project to chronicle the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Humanitarian Award winner’s journey with a full, first person account.

The project was first announced in the summer of 2020 as a part of Kaepernick’s overall first-look deal with Walt Disney Studios and his production company, Ra Vision Media.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick explained at the time . “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”